Trending stories: Partying in the NBA, Ivan Rabb, Jerry Krause and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Inside the nexus between partying and winning in the NBA – via espn.com
March 22 10:27 AM
If you want to know why road teams are winning at historically great levels, take a look inside the NBA’s new, tamer social scene.
LaVar Ball knows you are buying what he is selling – via espn.com
March 22 01:22 PM
LaVar Ball isn’t going to stop talking. He’ll take on LeBron. He’ll say his oldest son, UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, is “Magic Johnson with a jump shot.” It’s all part of the (family) business plan.
March 23 03:07 AM
Milwaukee dominated Sacramento 116-98 on Wednesday and had fun doing so. The veterans on the Kings want their younger teammates to know they cannot allow teams to come into their building and mock them like the Bucks did.
Cal’s Ivan Rabb ready to take the next step – via theundefeated.com
March 22 05:18 PM
Last spring, Ivan Rabb did what he believed was best for him by returning to California-Berkeley rather than going to the NBA. “A lot of families out there may try to push their kids to not only go…
Insider: Celtics’ teamwork overshadows Paul George’s strong performance – via indystar.com
March 22 11:44 PM
Paul George excels, but Indiana has now alternated wins and losses for 15 games.
Brandon Jennings opens up about what went wrong with Knicks – via nydailynews.com
March 22 08:39 PM
For Brandon Jennings, playing for the Knicks was a dream seven years in the making
Hornacek says the triangle is here to stay – via newsday.com
March 22 05:20 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Jeff Hornacek made it clear that the Knicks will be running the triangle offense exclusively from the beginning of training camp
Honoring the Architect – via nba.com
March 21 08:33 PM
By Sam Smith No one is ever quite what they seem or what we expect. Or certainly want. There are multiple layers to everyone, good days and bad, fine traits and less so. There are paradoxes and complexities while we try always to simplify, trying to glean a clear picture from a bed of quilt squares. Sometimes you have to step way back for it to come into focus.
Cavs’ top 5 back for 1st time since December – via espn.com
March 22 08:47 PM
The Cavaliers will start the team’s main starting lineup for the first time since December for Wednesday’s game versus the Nuggets — the same lineup that won last season’s NBA Finals.
Duke’s Jayson Tatum, California’s Ivan Rabb declare for NBA draft – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 22 07:09 PM
Tatum is a top five pick and can put up points.
March 22 04:39 PM
The Blazers guard has struggled with his shot and passing in the three games since returning from a broken hand.
Bigger gash, more pain this time, but Hassan Whiteside says he intends to play Thursday – via miamiherald.com
March 22 02:45 PM
The Heat’s $98 million center missed four games the last time he sliced his right hand open because the pain was hard to bare. This time around, with the Heat fighting for its playoff life Whiteside said pain won’t be an issue
