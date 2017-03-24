Trending stories: James Harden gets fouled a lot, Derrick Rose free agency, Becky Hammon and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
James Harden Gets Fouled On 3s More Than Any NBA Team – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 23 06:36 PM
James Harden has become an occupational hazard for referees. Earlier this month, the Jazz were up seven on the Rockets with just over a minute to play, and Utah players were at their wit’s end with…
Spurs finally figure out Grizzlies in potential playoff preview – via expressnews.com
March 24 01:44 AM
When the Gasol brothers meet on an NBA floor, as they did for the 23rd time Thursday night at the AT&T; Center, there are only two rules.
No trash talking. And no taking it easy.
Coaching LaVar Ball’s sons: Inside high school basketball’s most chaotic 30-3 season – via ftw.usatoday.com
March 23 04:38 PM
There’s no middle ground with LaVar Ball.
Rose readies for free agency and exit from triangle – via northjersey.com
March 23 06:15 PM
Derrick Rose is a free agent at season’s end and put happiness above money or system.
DeRozan’s 40 keeps Heat from reaching .500 mark – via miamiherald.com
March 23 11:33 PM
The Miami Heat stumbled badly offensively after the first quarter and couldn’t slow DeMar DeRozan, who scored 40 points in Toronto’s 101-84 win Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Sources: Candidates Emerging for Hoyas Opening – via casualhoya.com
March 23 04:31 PM
Tommy Amaker, Shaka Smart among names mentioned as potential replacements for John Thompson III
Luke Walton Challenges Brandon Ingram To Embrace A Leadership Role – via lakersnation.com
March 23 08:17 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton challenges Brandon Ingram to embrace more of a leadership role, wants him to be more vocal and push his teammates
Phil Jackson will miss chance to scout Sweet 16 stars – via nydailynews.com
March 23 08:23 PM
Some of the top draft prospects will be in Memphis Friday night. Not Phil Jackson.
Spurs notebook: Hammon mum on Florida interest – via expressnews.com
March 23 09:32 PM
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon declined to comment Thursday about a report calling her one of three finalists for the women’s head basketball coaching job at Florida. Hammon, 40, became the NBA’s first full-time paid assistant coach when the Spurs hired her in 2014, a move that immediately sparked speculation she could one day become the league’s first female head coach …
Sacramento King’s Ty Lawson denies violating DUI probation – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 23 07:34 PM
He was is probation in Colorado.
Woj Report: The history of basketball can’t be written without Jerry Krause – via sports.yahoo.com
March 23 06:05 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at the life and career of former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause and his why his absence from the Hall of Fame is a stain on the game itself.
Kevin Durant’s left knee progress: 5-on-0 drills and lateral movement – via mercurynews.com
March 23 03:35 PM
OAKLAND — Every day, it’s been a little bit more progress for Kevin Durant and his rehabbing left knee. On Thursday, with the Warriors back practicing in Oakland after their recent road…
