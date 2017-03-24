USA Today Sports

Trending stories: James Harden gets fouled a lot, Derrick Rose free agency, Becky Hammon and more

Social Media

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 23 06:36 PM
James Harden has become an occupational hazard for referees. Earlier this month, the Jazz were up seven on the Rockets with just over a minute to play, and Utah players were at their wit’s end with…

March 24 01:44 AM
When the Gasol brothers meet on an NBA floor, as they did for the 23rd time Thursday night at the AT&T; Center, there are only two rules.
No trash talking. And no taking it easy.

March 23 04:38 PM
There’s no middle ground with LaVar Ball.

March 23 06:15 PM
Derrick Rose is a free agent at season’s end and put happiness above money or system.

March 23 11:33 PM
The Miami Heat stumbled badly offensively after the first quarter and couldn’t slow DeMar DeRozan, who scored 40 points in Toronto’s 101-84 win Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

March 23 04:31 PM
Tommy Amaker, Shaka Smart among names mentioned as potential replacements for John Thompson III

March 23 08:17 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton challenges Brandon Ingram to embrace more of a leadership role, wants him to be more vocal and push his teammates

March 23 08:23 PM
Some of the top draft prospects will be in Memphis Friday night. Not Phil Jackson.

The Kings Insider Podcast – via csnbayarea.com

October 15 12:41 AM

March 23 09:32 PM
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon declined to comment Thursday about a report calling her one of three finalists for the women’s head basketball coaching job at Florida. Hammon, 40, became the NBA’s first full-time paid assistant coach when the Spurs hired her in 2014, a move that immediately sparked speculation she could one day become the league’s first female head coach …

March 23 07:34 PM
He was is probation in Colorado.

March 23 06:05 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at the life and career of former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause and his why his absence from the Hall of Fame is a stain on the game itself.

March 23 03:35 PM
OAKLAND — Every day, it’s been a little bit more progress for Kevin Durant and his rehabbing left knee. On Thursday, with the Warriors back practicing in Oakland after their recent road…

