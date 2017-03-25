Devin Booker's 70-point game in pictures

0 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | March 25, 2017
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 24: Tyler Ulis #8 of the Phoenix Suns high-fives Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns after scoring 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 24: Tyson Chandler #4 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns hug after Devin Booker scores 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 24: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns hug after the game on March 24, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns high-fives with fans after scoring 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
