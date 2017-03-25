Trending stories: Joakim Noah, Shaquille O'Neal and more

LeBron iffy for Saturday with scratched cornea – via espn.com March 25 12:05 AM LeBron James suffered a corneal abrasion of his right eye after being fouled by the Hornets’ Jeremy Lamb with 31.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 112-105 win. Shares

Spurs' Leonard preparing for a playoff in the crosshairs – via expressnews.com March 24 05:57 PM When Kawhi Leonard's head hit the pillow Thursday night, it was a wonder he didn't have visions of Memphis Grizzlies dancing in his head. For four quarters of the Spurs' 97-90 victory over Memphis on Thursday, Leonard was under siege by a stream of Grizzlies determined not to let him beat them alone. Over the past four games, Leonard — the Spurs' 25-year-old MVP candidate — has seen double teams more consistently than perhaps at any point this season …

Source: Noah gets 20-game ban for drugs – via espn.com March 25 03:37 AM The NBA will give Knicks center Joakim Noah a 20-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy, a source told ESPN's Marc Spears.

Florida on to Elite Eight after buzzer-beating three stuns Wisconsin – via usatoday.com March 25 01:16 AM In a back-and-forth game, Florida advanced to the Elite Eight with a stunning, buzzer-beating three pointer by Chris Chiozza to knock off Wisconsin 84-83 in overtime at the NCAA tournament.

LeBron James suffered scratched right cornea, speculates about missing Saturday's game – via cleveland.com March 24 10:27 PM LeBron James said he suffered a scratched cornea in his right eye in Friday's 112-105 win over Charlotte after being examined by a Hornets team physician.