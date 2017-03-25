Trending stories: Joakim Noah, Shaquille O'Neal and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron iffy for Saturday with scratched cornea – via espn.com
March 25 12:05 AM
LeBron James suffered a corneal abrasion of his right eye after being fouled by the Hornets’ Jeremy Lamb with 31.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 112-105 win.
Shaquille O’Neal will get his Lakers statue on Friday, and Kobe Bryant couldn’t be happier – via latimes.com
March 24 11:02 AM
Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant will be together again, this time in an unfettered celebration of O’Neal, what he meant to the Lakers and to Staples Center for an unveiling of his statue.
Spurs’ Leonard preparing for a playoff in the crosshairs – via expressnews.com
March 24 05:57 PM
When Kawhi Leonard’s head hit the pillow Thursday night, it was a wonder he didn’t have visions of Memphis Grizzlies dancing in his head. For four quarters of the Spurs’ 97-90 victory over Memphis on Thursday, Leonard was under siege by a stream of Grizzlies determined not to let him beat them alone. Over the past four games, Leonard — the Spurs’ 25-year-old MVP candidate — has seen double teams more consistently than perhaps at any point this season …
Jahlil Okafor’s knee still sore; doubtful against Chicago Bulls – via philly.com
March 24 05:45 PM
Source: Noah gets 20-game ban for drugs – via espn.com
March 25 03:37 AM
The NBA will give Knicks center Joakim Noah a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, a source told ESPN’s Marc Spears.
Florida on to Elite Eight after buzzer-beating three stuns Wisconsin – via usatoday.com
March 25 01:16 AM
In a back-and-forth game, Florida advanced to the Elite Eight with a stunning, buzzer-beating three pointer by Chris Chiozza to knock off Wisconsin 84-83 in overtime at the NCAA tournament.
LeBron James suffered scratched right cornea, speculates about missing Saturday’s game – via cleveland.com
March 24 10:27 PM
LeBron James said he suffered a scratched cornea in his right eye in Friday’s 112-105 win over Charlotte after being examined by a Hornets team physician.
March 24 08:58 PM
Here are the Stars, Studs and Duds at the half, with the Celtics leading the Suns, 66-43
Coaching LaVar Ball’s sons: Inside high school basketball’s most chaotic 30-3 season – via ftw.usatoday.com
March 23 04:38 PM
There’s no middle ground with LaVar Ball.
How James Harden may have helped Lou Williams become a Rocket – via sports.yahoo.com
March 24 12:06 PM
James Harden and the Rockets’ bench cheer on Lou Williams. Two weeks before the NBA trade deadline, a rival player called Lou Williams. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden watched Williams flourish this season, helping lead the perennial All-Star’s hometown Los Angeles Lakers to a strong start, and he
How a Former NBA Star Hopes to Change Basketball’s Coaching Paradigm – via theringer.com
March 24 10:08 AM
Jerry Stackhouse’s D-League experiment is underway
