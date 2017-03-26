Trending stories: Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Wall and more

Cavs latest defensive disaster an all-too common occurrence – via espn.com March 26 01:10 AM The Cavaliers, the worst defensive team in the NBA this side of the L.A. Lakers since the All-Star break, gave up 71 first half points to the Wizards. Shares

Kevin Durant to go on minutes restriction when he returns – via sfchronicle.com March 25 08:45 PM With Kevin Durant set to be re-evaluated by team doctors in less than a week, the Warriors’ coaches are in the preliminary phases of planning for his return. Durant has missed 12 games with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) and bone bruise to his left knee. Golden State’s game Sunday against the Grizzlies could be a preview of its first round matchup in the playoffs … Shares