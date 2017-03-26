Trending stories: Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Wall and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Cavs latest defensive disaster an all-too common occurrence – via espn.com
March 26 01:10 AM
The Cavaliers, the worst defensive team in the NBA this side of the L.A. Lakers since the All-Star break, gave up 71 first half points to the Wizards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an unprecedented season that no one’s talking about – via ftw.usatoday.com
March 25 05:28 PM
The Bucks star is doing things no other 22-year-old ever has.
VIDEOS: Shaq’s Statue Unveiling, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson & More – via lakersnation.com
March 25 03:47 PM
Videos of Shaq’s statue unveiling at Staples Center, including speeches from Kobe Bryant, Kareem, Jerry West, Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss.
Statement win: John Wall’s 37 points lead Wizards past Cavaliers, 127-115 – via washingtonpost.com
March 25 11:42 PM
Washington avenges last month’s OT loss to Cleveland and proves it can beat the defending NBA champions — in their arena.
Raptors clinch Eastern playoff spot with win over Mavs – via thestar.com
March 25 11:13 PM
Serge Ibaka and DeMar DeRozan spark victory in Dallas.
Kevin Durant to go on minutes restriction when he returns – via sfchronicle.com
March 25 08:45 PM
With Kevin Durant set to be re-evaluated by team doctors in less than a week, the Warriors’ coaches are in the preliminary phases of planning for his return. Durant has missed 12 games with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) and bone bruise to his left knee. Golden State’s game Sunday against the Grizzlies could be a preview of its first round matchup in the playoffs …
Union: Joakim Noah would not have been suspended under next CBA – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 25 03:31 PM
Knicks center won’t get to make his case, will serve 20-game suspension
Billy Donovan says he didn’t visit IU – via newsok.com
March 25 02:55 PM
MAR 25, 2017 – Indiana has a basketball coach, and it’s not Billy Donovan. And despite rumors and a report to the contrary, the Thunder coach said on Saturday that he didn’t travel to Bloomington, Ind., on Friday to discuss the Hoosiers’ vacancy, filled Saturday when IU hired Dayton coach Archie Miller.
Devin Booker scored 70 points, and who cares if the Suns lost – via sbnation.com
March 25 09:57 AM
Booker became by far the youngest player to score 70 points. He can’t even legally drink in the U.S.!
