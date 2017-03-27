Trending stories: The draft, Gregg Popovich, rest and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kill the NBA Draft – via sbnation.com
March 26 08:55 AM
The annual event and its subculture are fun. But the whole enterprise is a drain on the NBA.
Shares
Spurs largely spectators to NBA’s Season of Triple Doubles – via expressnews.com
March 26 07:58 PM
Whenever games were on TV, Popovich often found himself drawn to a do-it-all point guard for the Cincinnati Royals named Oscar Robertson. Heading into Sunday’s slate of games, 22 players had combined for 98 triple-double this season, crushing the old record of 79. The triple-double has become so commonplace that Cleveland star LeBron James, the four-time MVP who brings the defending champions to the AT&T; Center on Monday, has recorded 10 this season — and ranks a distant third …
Shares
March 26 08:46 AM
The commissioner’s plea for NBA owners to get more involved in decisions to rest players could sow conflict within franchises, Gregg Popovich said.
Shares
Mills’ fourth-quarter eruption helps Spurs keep Knicks at bay – via expressnews.com
March 26 01:22 AM
With the game teetering Saturday, Patty Mills jolted the Spurs back to life
Shares
Milwaukee Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon raises his game in NBA Rookie of the Year race – via theundefeated.com
March 22 12:14 PM
Woody Sauldsberry, the 60th overall selection out of the historically black Texas Southern University in the 1957 NBA draft, is the only player in history outside of the first round to win the NBA …
Shares
Kawhi Leonard’s passion for Earl Lloyd documentary comes through loud and clear – via theundefeated.com
March 24 11:33 AM
Popcorn was available, of course, as were beverages. Family and friends in the private room were excited to watch the film during some rare down time on 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Sa…
Shares
Beverley: Resting players ‘a disgrace’ to NBA – via espn.com
March 26 11:17 PM
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley ripped the NBA’s trend of resting players for preventative maintenance, calling it “a disgrace to this league.”
Shares
How James Harden may have helped Lou Williams become a Rocket – via sports.yahoo.com
March 24 12:06 PM
James Harden and the Rockets’ bench cheer on Lou Williams. Two weeks before the NBA trade deadline, a rival player called Lou Williams. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden watched Williams flourish this season, helping lead the perennial All-Star’s hometown Los Angeles Lakers to a strong start, and he
Shares
Lacking Robinson’s gift, Romo moves on – via expressnews.com
March 26 09:55 AM
To some, his postseason failures defined him, as unfair as that was, and he received more ridicule than he deserved. Romo never quite reached the level to win a Most Valuable Player award, and Prescott is not destined to finish his career as the best ever to play his position. […] is the contrast between basketball, where one world-class big man can line up beside another, and football, where there is room for only one quarterback at a time. [.. …
Shares
Source: Kings shutting down rookie Richardson for season – via csnbayarea.com
March 26 04:00 PM
Rookie Malachi Richardson will not lace them up again this season as the Kings have shut him down, a source confirmed to CSNCalifornia.com.
Shares
Down a third starter, Hawks fall to Nets – via myajc.com
March 26 03:29 PM
The Hawks are losing starters almost as fast as they are losing games.
Shares
The NBA MVP race: Four sides to every argument – via houstonchronicle.com
March 26 09:55 AM
Even that can be considered somewhere between inaccurate and idiotic as arguments can be made in favor of Kevin Durant, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time winner Stephen Curry. A season after Curry became the first unanimous selection since the award was first given after the 1955-56 season, there is a chance for the closest race since the 1975-76 season when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar edged Bob McAdoo, Dave Cowens and Rick Barry …
Comments