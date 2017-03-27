Trending stories: The draft, Gregg Popovich, rest and more

Kill the NBA Draft – via sbnation.com March 26 08:55 AM The annual event and its subculture are fun. But the whole enterprise is a drain on the NBA. Shares

Spurs largely spectators to NBA’s Season of Triple Doubles – via expressnews.com March 26 07:58 PM Whenever games were on TV, Popovich often found himself drawn to a do-it-all point guard for the Cincinnati Royals named Oscar Robertson. Heading into Sunday’s slate of games, 22 players had combined for 98 triple-double this season, crushing the old record of 79. The triple-double has become so commonplace that Cleveland star LeBron James, the four-time MVP who brings the defending champions to the AT&T; Center on Monday, has recorded 10 this season — and ranks a distant third … Shares

Beverley: Resting players ‘a disgrace’ to NBA – via espn.com March 26 11:17 PM Rockets guard Patrick Beverley ripped the NBA’s trend of resting players for preventative maintenance, calling it “a disgrace to this league.” Shares

How James Harden may have helped Lou Williams become a Rocket – via sports.yahoo.com March 24 12:06 PM James Harden and the Rockets’ bench cheer on Lou Williams. Two weeks before the NBA trade deadline, a rival player called Lou Williams. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden watched Williams flourish this season, helping lead the perennial All-Star’s hometown Los Angeles Lakers to a strong start, and he Shares

Lacking Robinson’s gift, Romo moves on – via expressnews.com March 26 09:55 AM To some, his postseason failures defined him, as unfair as that was, and he received more ridicule than he deserved. Romo never quite reached the level to win a Most Valuable Player award, and Prescott is not destined to finish his career as the best ever to play his position. […] is the contrast between basketball, where one world-class big man can line up beside another, and football, where there is room for only one quarterback at a time. [.. … Shares

Source: Kings shutting down rookie Richardson for season – via csnbayarea.com March 26 04:00 PM Rookie Malachi Richardson will not lace them up again this season as the Kings have shut him down, a source confirmed to CSNCalifornia.com. Shares