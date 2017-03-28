Trending stories: Erik Spoelstra, James Harden and more

NBA Power Rankings: A demotion for the defending champs – via espn.com March 27 01:53 PM The month of March has been unkind to LeBron and the Cavaliers. How far has Cleveland fallen? Marc Stein reveals his latest league hierarchy ahead of a big week in the NBA. Shares

Spurs notebook: Challenging week should be good for Spurs – via expressnews.com March 27 08:13 AM With 10 games left in the regular season, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admits his team is not yet where he’d like it to be. Monday brings the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers to the AT&T; Center, followed by a Wednesday visit from league-leading Golden State. Friday’s trip to play a fired-up Oklahoma City squad fighting for playoff seeding almost feels like an afterthought … Shares