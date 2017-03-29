NBA A to Z: Draymond Green discusses NBA Defensive Player of the Year

In this week’s A to Z, Sam Amick sits down with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green to debate the Defensive Player of the Year award and his well-known prowess on that end of the floor.

How would Green judge players if he had a vote, and why shouldn’t Utah’s Rudy Gobert or back-to-back winner Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs win it? The two-time All-Star has been close to winning this honor the past two seasons, only to lose out to Leonard. But this year, with the Warriors again among the top defensive squads in the NBA even after losing Kevin Durant to injury recently, it may finally be Green’s year to win it.

And as always, the 27-year-old Green isn’t afraid to speak his mind.