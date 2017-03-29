Trending stories: Player bonuses, Jusuf Nurkic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Harden: Playing 82 should matter in MVP race – via espn.com
March 28 12:58 PM
James Harden has played in all of the Rockets’ games this season and thinks that fact should matter in the MVP race.
Which NBA teams have the best management? Worst? – via espn.com
March 28 11:50 AM
Which team’s brass rules the NBA? This week, ESPN Forecast is rating every franchise’s coach, owner and basketball decision-maker from top to bottom. Today, we unveil our overall rankings.
An inside look at player bonuses – via sports.yahoo.com
March 28 12:21 PM
Ricky Rubio is among a group of players that can earn contract bonuses, and some bonuses can even affect a team’s salary-cap situation.
Thunder Buddies podcast: Can Russell Westbrook catch the Big O? – via newsok.com
March 28 05:59 PM
MAR 28, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studio’s highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted’, but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen). If you prefer iTunes for your podcast…
With Warriors looming, beat goes on for surging Spurs – via expressnews.com
March 28 05:02 PM
With Warriors looming, beat goes on for surging Spurs After kicking the defending NBA champions in the teeth Monday night, the Spurs returned to their locker room at the AT&T; Center to find nothing out of the ordinary. The Spurs turned in one of their best defensive nights of the season, holding the Cavs to 37.3 percent shooting, forcing 19 turnovers, nabbing 11 steals and blocking seven shots. […] the Spurs can win a lot of games and a lot of playoff series following that formula …
LeBron says Cavs in a delicate state following loss to Spurs – via espn.com
March 28 09:14 AM
The Cavaliers lost more than just a game in San Antonio on Monday night. They lost the top spot in the East, leaving them in a whirlwind of emotions.
The Revenge of Nurkic: Blazers take down Nuggets – via audioboom.com
March 29 01:33 AM
The Blazers greatly improve their playoff hopes with a big win over Denver.
Silver believes woman will be NBA head coach – via espn.com
March 28 08:38 AM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN he not only believes that there will be a woman head coach in the NBA but that he wants it to happen “sooner rather than later.”
Rockets’ James Harden having fun with constant MVP questions – via chron.com
March 28 03:19 PM
As the heated MVP race goes on, Rockets guard James Harden is having a little fun with the constant questions about his place in it.
