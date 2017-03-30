Trending stories: Coaches ranking, Lance Stephenson and more

Woj Report: Born Ready and Bird – via sports.yahoo.com March 29 07:50 PM The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at the journey of Lance Stephenson and how he ended up back where he belongs in Indiana. Shares

With Warriors looming, beat goes on for surging Spurs – via expressnews.com March 28 05:02 PM With Warriors looming, beat goes on for surging Spurs After kicking the defending NBA champions in the teeth Monday night, the Spurs returned to their locker room at the AT&T; Center to find nothing out of the ordinary. The Spurs turned in one of their best defensive nights of the season, holding the Cavs to 37.3 percent shooting, forcing 19 turnovers, nabbing 11 steals and blocking seven shots. […] the Spurs can win a lot of games and a lot of playoff series following that formula …

Sources: Stephenson agrees to Pacers return – via espn.com March 29 01:27 PM The Pacers have agreed to terms on a deal to bring back swingman Lance Stephenson, sources told ESPN.

Green's defense big factor in Spurs' torching of Cavs – via expressnews.com March 29 11:21 AM No surprise there after the two-time defensive player of the year scored a game-high 25 points while limiting LeBron James to 17 before his night ended with an inadvertent David Lee elbow to the back late in the third quarter. While Leonard deserved to take a bow, it also would have been fitting had the national spotlight been placed on Spurs guard Danny Green after he put the clamps on Kyrie Irving …

Warriors remind Spurs who's boss – via expressnews.com March 30 02:26 AM What at first looked like another primetime television flop turned into a collapse of epic proportions for the Spurs, who fell to the Warriors 110-98. The defeat snapped the Spurs' five-game winning streak and dropped them three games behind Golden State (61-14) in the loss column with end of the regular season fast approaching …

Slow-starting Warriors leave rival Spurs feeling overcome – via espn.com March 30 12:41 AM After trailing by 22 points, the Warriors rallied in San Antonio and put themselves in full command of the West chase.

MONSTERUSS: Westbrook erupts for 57 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists in overtime win – via newsok.com March 29 11:01 PM MAR 29, 2017 – ORLANDO, Fla. – This should be almost impossible.

Russell Westbrook shouldn’t be able to swoop in like this, to erase with a singular burst of brilliance three-plus quarters of his team’s sloppy offense and sluggish defense. Once in a blue moon, maybe, he should save the day in this way.

He’s done it twice this week.

The Magic fell victim on Wednesday to Westbrook's super-heroism, watching as he finished with 55 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 114-106 overtime win …