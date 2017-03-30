Trending stories: Coaches ranking, Lance Stephenson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Is Pop on top? Ranking the league’s coaches, from 1 to 30 – via espn.com
March 29 12:08 PM
Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr? Brad Stevens or Mike D’Antoni? ESPN Forecast continues its NBA management rankings with the league’s on-court decision-makers.
The next NBA head coach you haven’t heard of – via espn.com
March 29 10:47 AM
Kevin Arnovitz polls the league to determine the best and brightest coaching prospects on the horizon and in years to come.
Woj Report: Born Ready and Bird – via sports.yahoo.com
March 29 07:50 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at the journey of Lance Stephenson and how he ended up back where he belongs in Indiana.
With Warriors looming, beat goes on for surging Spurs – via expressnews.com
March 28 05:02 PM
With Warriors looming, beat goes on for surging Spurs After kicking the defending NBA champions in the teeth Monday night, the Spurs returned to their locker room at the AT&T; Center to find nothing out of the ordinary. The Spurs turned in one of their best defensive nights of the season, holding the Cavs to 37.3 percent shooting, forcing 19 turnovers, nabbing 11 steals and blocking seven shots. […] the Spurs can win a lot of games and a lot of playoff series following that formula …
Sources: Stephenson agrees to Pacers return – via espn.com
March 29 01:27 PM
The Pacers have agreed to terms on a deal to bring back swingman Lance Stephenson, sources told ESPN.
Green’s defense big factor in Spurs’ torching of Cavs – via expressnews.com
March 29 11:21 AM
No surprise there after the two-time defensive player of the year scored a game-high 25 points while limiting LeBron James to 17 before his night ended with an inadvertent David Lee elbow to the back late in the third quarter. While Leonard deserved to take a bow, it also would have been fitting had the national spotlight been placed on Spurs guard Danny Green after he put the clamps on Kyrie Irving …
Zach Lowe’s 2017 Marc Gasol All-Stars – via espn.com
March 29 10:17 AM
Zach Lowe names his 12 favorite players to watch, including clever passers, a Curry, two rookies and a new heir to the throne.
Warriors remind Spurs who’s boss – via expressnews.com
March 30 02:26 AM
What at first looked like another primetime television flop turned into a collapse of epic proportions for the Spurs, who fell to the Warriors 110-98. The defeat snapped the Spurs’ five-game winning streak and dropped them three games behind Golden State (61-14) in the loss column with end of the regular season fast approaching …
Warriors remind Spurs that road to West title still runs through Golden State – via cbssports.com
March 30 01:39 AM
The Warriors make a statement with their impressive comeback victory in San Antonio
Slow-starting Warriors leave rival Spurs feeling overcome – via espn.com
March 30 12:41 AM
After trailing by 22 points, the Warriors rallied in San Antonio and put themselves in full command of the West chase.
How talkative David West is using his experience to boost the Warriors – via csnbayarea.com
March 30 12:32 AM
David West is in his 14th season. There isn’t much he hasn’t seen and he lets his Warriors teammates know.
MONSTERUSS: Westbrook erupts for 57 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists in overtime win – via newsok.com
March 29 11:01 PM
MAR 29, 2017 – ORLANDO, Fla. – This should be almost impossible.
Russell Westbrook shouldn’t be able to swoop in like this, to erase with a singular burst of brilliance three-plus quarters of his team’s sloppy offense and sluggish defense. Once in a blue moon, maybe, he should save the day in this way.
He’s done it twice this week.
The Magic fell victim on Wednesday to Westbrook’s super-heroism, watching as he finished with 55 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 114-106 overtime win …
A tale of two shots: North Carolina vs. Villanova, 2016 – via theundefeated.com
March 29 10:52 AM
UNC v. ‘Nova: A bittersweet oral history of the last 13.5 seconds of 2016’s championship game #MarchMadness
As the kids say: It’s lit. – via espn.com
March 29 10:06 PM
Notebook: Durant shooting for regular-season return – via expressnews.com
March 29 10:05 PM
The All-Star forward is making steady progress in his return from a knee injury, and could be available before the end of the regular season, the Warriors announced before Wednesday’s game at the AT&T; Center. Durant has been out since March 1 with a right MCL sprain and a bone bruise. The entered Wednesday’s game — the final regular season meeting between the top two teams in the NBA — having won eight in a row …
