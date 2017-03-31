Trending stories: Cavs in trouble, GM life, Scottie Pippen and more

LeBron after another loss: Cavs in a bad spot – via espn.com March 31 12:01 AM Another March loss for the Cavaliers left LeBron James bluntly explaining where the team is at right now: “We got some work to do, and we don’t have a lot of time.” Shares

Durant: Focus on rest targeting 'five players' – via espn.com March 30 09:43 AM Kevin Durant understands the fans' frustrations about NBA teams resting star players, but he believes the flap is directed toward "only for like five players."

Pistons eke out win over Nets, playoff hopes are alive – via detroitnews.com March 30 10:49 PM The Pistons had lost eight of nine and had fallen three games behind the Heat and Pacers for the final playoff spot.

The Cavs Might Actually Be In Trouble – via fivethirtyeight.com March 30 04:02 PM After making six straight NBA Finals, LeBron James and his teams have earned the benefit of the doubt when they hit a rough patch. His Heat and Cavaliers teams have shown they can turn things aroun…

No Bull! Pippen blames Phil Jackson for Knicks awful season – via nydailynews.com March 30 05:36 PM So much for triangle solidarity: Even Scottie Pippen thinks his former coach has done a poor job as an executive and should leave New York.

Rachel Nichols, ESPN – via espn.com March 30 10:43 AM Zach talks to ESPN's Rachel Nichols about hosting a TV show, her hockey beat days, the NBA season, and much more.

76ers' Nik Stauskas takes a step up in this third NBA season – via philly.com March 30 06:49 PM Nik Stauskas understands he has a long way to go as a basketball player. But after an underwhelming rookie season with the Sacramento Kings and a slightly better second season with the 76ers, he has seen incremental progress this season, and so has coach Brett Brown.