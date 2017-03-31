Trending stories: Cavs in trouble, GM life, Scottie Pippen and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Help us treat kids to a Kings game – via sactownroyalty.com
March 30 05:17 PM
Let’s make some kids really happy and create some memories that will last a lifetime. #HereWeGive
LeBron after another loss: Cavs in a bad spot – via espn.com
March 31 12:01 AM
Another March loss for the Cavaliers left LeBron James bluntly explaining where the team is at right now: “We got some work to do, and we don’t have a lot of time.”
March 30 11:14 AM
Kevin Arnovitz chronicles the tireless, unappreciated and delicate web that is the life of an NBA General Manager
March 30 08:30 AM
Can the Cavs count on a major defensive leap in the postseason? Kevin Pelton looks at previous champs to to see how much trouble Cleveland is really in.
Durant: Focus on rest targeting ‘five players’ – via espn.com
March 30 09:43 AM
Kevin Durant understands the fans’ frustrations about NBA teams resting star players, but he believes the flap is directed toward “only for like five players.”
LeBron James said Cavs are ‘in a bad spot’ now that it’s his turn to worry – via cleveland.com
March 31 06:38 AM
It’s LeBron James’ turn to worry about how bad the Cavs are right now.
Pistons eke out win over Nets, playoff hopes are alive – via detroitnews.com
March 30 10:49 PM
The Pistons had lost eight of nine and had fallen three games behind the Heat and Pacers for the final playoff spot.
The Cavs Might Actually Be In Trouble – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 30 04:02 PM
After making six straight NBA Finals, LeBron James and his teams have earned the benefit of the doubt when they hit a rough patch. His Heat and Cavaliers teams have shown they can turn things aroun…
No Bull! Pippen blames Phil Jackson for Knicks awful season – via nydailynews.com
March 30 05:36 PM
So much for triangle solidarity: Even Scottie Pippen thinks his former coach has done a poor job as an executive and should leave New York.
Warriors Plus Minus: Why they’re better than the Spurs, who’s the MVP, and David West’s playoff pre-eminence – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
March 30 01:11 PM
The Warriors wanted to show everybody that they’re better than the Spurs–better even without Kevin Durant, better even on the back-end of a back-to-back, better even when they start the game by giving San Antonio the first 15 points. The… Continue Reading →
Rachel Nichols, ESPN – via espn.com
March 30 10:43 AM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols about hosting a TV show, her hockey beat days, the NBA season, and much more.
76ers’ Nik Stauskas takes a step up in this third NBA season – via philly.com
March 30 06:49 PM
Nik Stauskas understands he has a long way to go as a basketball player. But after an underwhelming rookie season with the Sacramento Kings and a slightly better second season with the 76ers, he has seen incremental progress this season, and so has coach Brett Brown.
Warriors are playing their best ball with Durant poised to return – via theundefeated.com
March 30 03:01 PM
Kevin Durant was just about to walk onto the San Antonio Spurs’ game floor for a pregame workout when he stopped to bless himself by doing the sign of the cross and pointing to the heavens. The inj…
