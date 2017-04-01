Trending stories: Pelicans eye D-League team, Kevin Durant injury, Lance Stephenson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
New Orleans Pelicans Announce Intent to Launch Owned-And-Operated NBA Development League Franchise in Gulf South Region – via nba.com
March 31 05:01 PM
March 30, 2017
March 31 10:55 AM
Zach Lowe highlights tea time for Dario Saric, a tasty Clips play-atop-a-play, Yogi & Dirk, Hawks fashion and more.
Doyel: Compassionate Tom Crean not the cartoon character you think he is – via indystar.com
March 31 11:06 AM
This is a Tom Crean story, but like so many Tom Crean stories, it’s not about him. It’s about somebody else.
Durant originally diagnosed with fractured tibia: ‘I just bust out crying’ – via csnbayarea.com
March 31 12:16 PM
Kevin Durant will be back for the playoffs, and potentially the last few regular season games. He thought he was done for the year…
Woj Report: It is the Warriors’ Championship to lose – via sports.yahoo.com
March 31 01:56 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on the different directions the Warriors and Cavaliers appear to be headed as the playoffs approach.
The Cavs Might Actually Be In Trouble – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 30 04:02 PM
After making six straight NBA Finals, LeBron James and his teams have earned the benefit of the doubt when they hit a rough patch. His Heat and Cavaliers teams have shown they can turn things aroun…
Stephenson’s agent: ‘If Lance had to do it all over again, he wouldn’t have left the Pacers’ – via indystar.com
March 30 09:58 PM
TORONTO — The dialog about a reunion began last summer.
Steve Kerr makes strong push for Andre Iguodala as Sixth Man of the Year – via mercurynews.com
March 31 09:37 PM
OAKLAND — With a torrid month of March, which has included 24 dunks, huge shots, great defense and needed production in Kevin Durant’s absence, Andre Iguodala is making a late push for …
J.R. Smith’s performance a reason to like Cavaliers’ 122-105 win over Sixers – via cleveland.com
March 31 09:50 PM
LeBron James scored 34 points on 22 shots in 30 minutes of an easy win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Don’t forget who brings joy to the Warriors’ culture – via espn.com
March 31 04:31 PM
Golden State oozes talent and leadership, but Steph Curry’s approach to the game and his teammates makes the Warriors special.
Fred VanVleet: “It’s good to know that I wasn’t crazy for believing in myself” – via hoopshype.com
March 31 04:27 PM
After a terrific four-year stint at Wichita State, Fred VanVleet’s future was up in the air. He wasn’t receiving much interest entering the 2016 NBA draft. He would turn 23 years old during his roo…
Knicks say they’re more talented than Heat, and Heat “get away with some things” – via miamiherald.com
March 31 11:30 AM
Two Knicks standout players believe the Knicks, well behind Miami in the standings, have been personnel.
Kyrie Irving hints at team meeting as things have turned ‘real ugly’ for Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
March 31 03:37 AM
The Cavs tried to turn it on the fourth quarter. They attempted to flip the switch. Only this time, there was no power.
The Utah Jazz Are Poised For An Upset – via basketballinsiders.com
March 31 02:54 PM
James Blancarte looks at the Utah Jazz and how they could make some noise in the playoffs.
The Five Stephen Curry 3s You Meet in Basketball Heaven – via theringer.com
March 31 11:13 AM
From the Thermometer to the Apocalypto, we’re naming and cataloging the best Steph 3s
