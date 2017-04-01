Trending stories: Pelicans eye D-League team, Kevin Durant injury, Lance Stephenson and more

The Cavs Might Actually Be In Trouble – via fivethirtyeight.com March 30 04:02 PM After making six straight NBA Finals, LeBron James and his teams have earned the benefit of the doubt when they hit a rough patch. His Heat and Cavaliers teams have shown they can turn things aroun… Shares

Steve Kerr makes strong push for Andre Iguodala as Sixth Man of the Year – via mercurynews.com March 31 09:37 PM OAKLAND — With a torrid month of March, which has included 24 dunks, huge shots, great defense and needed production in Kevin Durant’s absence, Andre Iguodala is making a late push for … Shares

Don’t forget who brings joy to the Warriors’ culture – via espn.com March 31 04:31 PM Golden State oozes talent and leadership, but Steph Curry’s approach to the game and his teammates makes the Warriors special. Shares