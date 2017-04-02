Trending stories: The Green-Harden beef, Terrence Jones, Manu Ginobili and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Green admits he punched Harden’s sore wrist – via espn.com
April 01 03:05 AM
Warriors forward Draymond Green admitted he punched James Harden on his sore left wrist during Friday’s game, claiming he did so because Harden “pinched” him in the stomach area.
Bucks Request Waivers On Terrence Jones – via nba.com
April 01 03:34 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Terrence Jones, General Manager John Hammond announced today. Jones, 25, was signed to a contract on March 4, and appeared in three games for the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 14 players.
Sources: 76ers get injury hardship exception, plan to sign Alex Poythress – via sports.yahoo.com
April 01 01:33 PM
The Sixers have lost several players to injury for the remainder of the season, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington.
April 02 12:27 AM
Damian Lillard has 31 and CJ McCollum 29, and Evan Turner has a big fourth quarter to help Portland put away Phoenix 130-117.
Odell Beckham Jr. told us about why he’s been UNC’s biggest fan at the Final Four – via ftw.usatoday.com
April 01 11:56 PM
Odell Beckham was UNC’s biggest fan at the Final Four.
Spurs, Popovich aim to ‘squeeze’ as much as they can out of Ginobili – via expressnews.com
April 01 10:38 PM
Popovich made good on that promise Friday night in Oklahoma City, leaving the 39-year-old Ginobili on the court for the final eight minutes to help seal the Spurs’ dramatic 100-95 come-from-behind victory over the Thunder. With Golden State all but assured of the No. 1 seed, the Spurs will focus on healing banged-up players and resting aging veterans before the playoffs start …
Spurs to face Jazz without Aldridge, Green, Ginobili – via expressnews.com
April 01 10:37 PM
With the Spurs holding the No. 2 seed in the West and Golden State having all but clinched the top seed, the game likely will be the first of several down the stretch in which coach Gregg Popovich sits nicked-up players and aging veterans. On a night when Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook posted his 39th triple-double of the season, he was upstaged when it mattered most by the other league MVP candidate in the game …
Who is the best NBA Draft prospect in the Final Four? We can’t agree – via ftw.usatoday.com
March 29 01:39 PM
No one in this Final Four looks like a top-10 pick.
Bucks waive Terrence Jones after 3 games, will reportedly sign Gary Payton II – via cbssports.com
April 01 05:47 PM
Payton II has been playing with Rio Grande Valley of the D-League
No definitive word on return of Paul Millsap – via myajc.com
April 01 04:48 PM
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer offered not definitive word as to whether Paul Millsap will return for…
Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics take ‘different’ lessons from Orlando Magic – via masslive.com
April 01 04:00 PM
BOSTON — Sometimes, postseason preparation comes from strange places. By halftime Friday night, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens could tell his team did not bring its 95-MPH heater. Isaiah Thomas had grown frustrated with rare finishing issues. Al Horford had…
Frank Vogel says Lance Stephenson can help Pacers – via orlandosentinel.com
April 01 02:43 PM
Jerry Krause, GM during Bulls’ dynasty, is officially a Hall of Famer – via chicagotribune.com
April 01 12:45 PM
Sources confirm Jerry Krause, general manager during the Bulls’ dynasty, will be part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Nick Galis the sixth non NBA-er in HOF – Eurohoops – via eurohoops.net
April 01 02:13 PM
Earlier today, it was announced that Nick Galis will be inducted to the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 17′. The legendary Greek baller becomes just the sixth player to receive the honor despite never playing in the NBA.
Second-generation NBA players discuss the pros and cons of following in their fathers’ footsteps – via hoopshype.com
March 04 11:21 AM
Take a look at the NBA’s 30 rosters and you’ll notice there are a lot of second-generation players. This obviously isn’t exclusive to basketball; it happens in all professional sports. …
