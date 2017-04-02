Trending stories: The Green-Harden beef, Terrence Jones, Manu Ginobili and more

Green admits he punched Harden’s sore wrist – via espn.com April 01 03:05 AM Warriors forward Draymond Green admitted he punched James Harden on his sore left wrist during Friday’s game, claiming he did so because Harden “pinched” him in the stomach area. Shares

Bucks Request Waivers On Terrence Jones – via nba.com April 01 03:34 PM The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Terrence Jones, General Manager John Hammond announced today. Jones, 25, was signed to a contract on March 4, and appeared in three games for the Bucks. Milwaukee's roster now stands at 14 players.

Spurs, Popovich aim to 'squeeze' as much as they can out of Ginobili – via expressnews.com April 01 10:38 PM Popovich made good on that promise Friday night in Oklahoma City, leaving the 39-year-old Ginobili on the court for the final eight minutes to help seal the Spurs' dramatic 100-95 come-from-behind victory over the Thunder. With Golden State all but assured of the No. 1 seed, the Spurs will focus on healing banged-up players and resting aging veterans before the playoffs start …

Spurs to face Jazz without Aldridge, Green, Ginobili – via expressnews.com April 01 10:37 PM With the Spurs holding the No. 2 seed in the West and Golden State having all but clinched the top seed, the game likely will be the first of several down the stretch in which coach Gregg Popovich sits nicked-up players and aging veterans. On a night when Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook posted his 39th triple-double of the season, he was upstaged when it mattered most by the other league MVP candidate in the game …

No definitive word on return of Paul Millsap – via myajc.com April 01 04:48 PM Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer offered not definitive word as to whether Paul Millsap will return for…

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics take 'different' lessons from Orlando Magic – via masslive.com April 01 04:00 PM BOSTON — Sometimes, postseason preparation comes from strange places. By halftime Friday night, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens could tell his team did not bring its 95-MPH heater. Isaiah Thomas had grown frustrated with rare finishing issues. Al Horford had…