USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The Green-Harden beef, Terrence Jones, Manu Ginobili and more

Trending stories: The Green-Harden beef, Terrence Jones, Manu Ginobili and more

Social Media

Trending stories: The Green-Harden beef, Terrence Jones, Manu Ginobili and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 01 03:05 AM
Warriors forward Draymond Green admitted he punched James Harden on his sore left wrist during Friday’s game, claiming he did so because Harden “pinched” him in the stomach area.

Shares

April 01 03:34 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Terrence Jones, General Manager John Hammond announced today. Jones, 25, was signed to a contract on March 4, and appeared in three games for the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 14 players.

Shares

April 01 01:33 PM
The Sixers have lost several players to injury for the remainder of the season, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington.

Shares

April 02 12:27 AM
Damian Lillard has 31 and CJ McCollum 29, and Evan Turner has a big fourth quarter to help Portland put away Phoenix 130-117.

Shares

April 01 11:56 PM
Odell Beckham was UNC’s biggest fan at the Final Four.

Shares

April 01 10:38 PM
Popovich made good on that promise Friday night in Oklahoma City, leaving the 39-year-old Ginobili on the court for the final eight minutes to help seal the Spurs’ dramatic 100-95 come-from-behind victory over the Thunder. With Golden State all but assured of the No. 1 seed, the Spurs will focus on healing banged-up players and resting aging veterans before the playoffs start …

Shares

April 01 10:37 PM
With the Spurs holding the No. 2 seed in the West and Golden State having all but clinched the top seed, the game likely will be the first of several down the stretch in which coach Gregg Popovich sits nicked-up players and aging veterans. On a night when Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook posted his 39th triple-double of the season, he was upstaged when it mattered most by the other league MVP candidate in the game …

Shares

March 29 01:39 PM
No one in this Final Four looks like a top-10 pick.

Shares

April 01 05:47 PM
Payton II has been playing with Rio Grande Valley of the D-League

Shares

April 01 04:48 PM
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer offered not definitive word as to whether Paul Millsap will return for…

Shares

April 01 04:00 PM
BOSTON — Sometimes, postseason preparation comes from strange places. By halftime Friday night, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens could tell his team did not bring its 95-MPH heater. Isaiah Thomas had grown frustrated with rare finishing issues. Al Horford had…

Shares

April 01 02:43 PM
@@@

Shares

April 01 12:45 PM
Sources confirm Jerry Krause, general manager during the Bulls’ dynasty, will be part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Shares

April 01 02:13 PM
Earlier today, it was announced that Nick Galis will be inducted to the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 17′. The legendary Greek baller becomes just the sixth player to receive the honor despite never playing in the NBA.

Shares

March 04 11:21 AM
Take a look at the NBA’s 30 rosters and you’ll notice there are a lot of second-generation players. This obviously isn’t exclusive to basketball; it happens in all professional sports. …

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home