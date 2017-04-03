Trending stories: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and more

Who should be the Knicks’ future point guard? – via espn.com April 02 04:17 PM What kind of market will there be for Derrick Rose after his latest injury? What options will the Knicks have to upgrade at PG? Kevin Pelton assesses the future for NY and the former MVP. Shares

Popovich's 'idol' still admiring Spurs from afar – via expressnews.com April 01 10:53 PM A year and a half ago, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia, but he still wields a rapier wit, and apparently has not lost command of many details from his illustrious coaching career. Reminded on Friday that his Utah Jazz were the last team to knock Popovich and the Spurs out of the playoffs before they started winning championships, Sloan quickly offered a reminder of his own. A month after that postseason series, Sloan would coach in his last NBA Finals …

LeBron James apologized to Tristan Thompson, but Cavs' locker room tense after win – via cleveland.com April 02 11:28 PM LeBron James said he apologized to Tristan Thompson for showing him up over a blown coverage on Paul George in the closing minute of a game the Cavs actually won in double overtime.

Sixers fall to Raptors for third straight loss – via philly.com April 02 08:59 PM TORONTO – The 76ers squad that went into Air Canada Centre on Sunday was a shell of the squad that upset the Toronto Raptors in January. Even that might be a stretch.

Stephen Curry amazes as Warriors win 11th straight – via sfchronicle.com April 02 10:41 PM Little more than a month after the Warriors lost Kevin Durant to a left knee injury at Washington, Curry helped ensure that they exacted a measure of redemption with a 139-115 win over the Wizards. In addition to boasting the two-time reigning NBA MVP in Curry, the Warriors have a deep, talented supporting cast. On a night he showed that he is more than a world-class shooter, he mixed acrobatic layups and deep three-pointers with highlight-caliber assists …

Wizards miffed by Warriors' last-minute plays – via espn.com April 03 12:59 AM Wizards guard Brandon Jennings earned a Flagrant 1 foul when he took out his frustration and pushed the Warriors' JaVale McGee, who attempted a late three-pointer in Golden State's blowout win.

Warriors reach 11th straight win behind Stephen Curry's 42 points – via espn.com April 02 11:38 PM Steph Curry showed signs of the type of play that garnered him MVP accolades last season in a blowout win against the Wizards.