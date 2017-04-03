Trending stories: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Giannis dream becomes reality – via sbnation.com
April 02 09:12 AM
The Greek phenom is becoming what we hoped he might right before our eyes.
Shares
LeBron apologizes to Thompson for OT outburst – via espn.com
April 02 11:29 PM
LeBron James apologized to teammate Tristan Thompson after chewing him out during a timeout in the Cavaliers’ 135-130 double overtime win over the Indiana Pacers Sunday.
Shares
Losing streak behind them, uneven Nuggets can still (maybe) eke out playoff bid – via cbssports.com
April 02 11:36 PM
The Heat, meanwhile, are mired in the messy bottom tier of the Eastern Conference playoff picture
Shares
Heat drop another home heartbreaker, but hold onto 8th seed with help from LeBron – via miamiherald.com
April 02 09:57 PM
Danilo Gallinari and the Denver Nuggets handed the Heat its fourth loss in its last five home games. But up in Cleveland, LeBron James kept Miami in the eighth seed with 41 points in a double OT win over Indiana
Shares
Who should be the Knicks’ future point guard? – via espn.com
April 02 04:17 PM
What kind of market will there be for Derrick Rose after his latest injury? What options will the Knicks have to upgrade at PG? Kevin Pelton assesses the future for NY and the former MVP.
Shares
Popovich’s ‘idol’ still admiring Spurs from afar – via expressnews.com
April 01 10:53 PM
A year and a half ago, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, but he still wields a rapier wit, and apparently has not lost command of many details from his illustrious coaching career. Reminded on Friday that his Utah Jazz were the last team to knock Popovich and the Spurs out of the playoffs before they started winning championships, Sloan quickly offered a reminder of his own. A month after that postseason series, Sloan would coach in his last NBA Finals …
Shares
LeBron James apologized to Tristan Thompson, but Cavs’ locker room tense after win – via cleveland.com
April 02 11:28 PM
LeBron James said he apologized to Tristan Thompson for showing him up over a blown coverage on Paul George in the closing minute of a game the Cavs actually won in double overtime.
Shares
Sixers fall to Raptors for third straight loss – via philly.com
April 02 08:59 PM
TORONTO – The 76ers squad that went into Air Canada Centre on Sunday was a shell of the squad that upset the Toronto Raptors in January. Even that might be a stretch.
Shares
Stephen Curry amazes as Warriors win 11th straight – via sfchronicle.com
April 02 10:41 PM
Little more than a month after the Warriors lost Kevin Durant to a left knee injury at Washington, Curry helped ensure that they exacted a measure of redemption with a 139-115 win over the Wizards. In addition to boasting the two-time reigning NBA MVP in Curry, the Warriors have a deep, talented supporting cast. On a night he showed that he is more than a world-class shooter, he mixed acrobatic layups and deep three-pointers with highlight-caliber assists …
Shares
Wizards miffed by Warriors’ last-minute plays – via espn.com
April 03 12:59 AM
Wizards guard Brandon Jennings earned a Flagrant 1 foul when he took out his frustration and pushed the Warriors’ JaVale McGee, who attempted a late three-pointer in Golden State’s blowout win.
Shares
April 02 11:38 PM
Steph Curry showed signs of the type of play that garnered him MVP accolades last season in a blowout win against the Wizards.
Shares
Warriors ride Stephen Curry’s electric 42-point effort to victory over Wizards – via mercurynews.com
April 02 10:31 PM
Point guard shows two-time MVP form as Golden State wins 11th straight game
Shares
Thunder: Lacking spark, Thunder torched by Hornets – via newsok.com
April 02 08:34 PM
APR 2, 2017 – He had used up so much magic in a week, but there was a moment on Sunday when it looked like maybe Russell Westbrook had another trick up his sleeve.
Time was running out on the Thunder when he leaned into a 3-pointer and drew a foul, ratting home the shot to cut what had been a 21-point Hornets lead to 11.
Westbrook went to the free-throw line with 1:35 to play, his team clinging to the slimmest of comeback hopes and Chesapeake Energy Arena buzzing with something like belief …
Time was running out on the Thunder when he leaned into a 3-pointer and drew a foul, ratting home the shot to cut what had been a 21-point Hornets lead to 11.
Westbrook went to the free-throw line with 1:35 to play, his team clinging to the slimmest of comeback hopes and Chesapeake Energy Arena buzzing with something like belief …
Comments