Trending stories: Manu Ginobili, playoff picture, 10-day contracts and more

For Spurs’ Manu, Argentinians make a pilgrimage – via expressnews.com April 03 01:14 PM […] while all of this is happening, Cherniak is spending eight days making connections in airports across the Western Hemisphere, driving across Texas and watching basketball games. […] Cherniak and the rest of the fans clad in blue-and-white Argentinian gear at the AT&T; Center last week all remain convinced their trip was worth it, even if they have to face some unpleasant consequences when they return … Shares

Cheick Diallo exceeding expectations in rookie season – via fansided.com April 03 09:13 AM The New Orleans Pelicans took a calculated gamble when they selected 19-year-old Cheick Diallo with the No. 33 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft last June. They p… Shares

Melo plans to clear air with Phil in exit meeting – via espn.com April 03 07:17 PM Knicks star Carmelo Anthony says the “chips will be on the table” when he has his annual exit meeting with team executive Phil Jackson. Shares

Ex-financial adviser guilty of defrauding Tim Duncan – via nba.nbcsports.com April 03 07:02 PM An ex-financial adviser to retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case and faces up to 20 years in prison. Shares