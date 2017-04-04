USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Manu Ginobili, playoff picture, 10-day contracts and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 03 01:14 PM
[…] while all of this is happening, Cherniak is spending eight days making connections in airports across the Western Hemisphere, driving across Texas and watching basketball games. […] Cherniak and the rest of the fans clad in blue-and-white Argentinian gear at the AT&T; Center last week all remain convinced their trip was worth it, even if they have to face some unpleasant consequences when they return …

April 03 11:14 AM
The deal will cover the remainder of this year and include guarantee dates for next season.

April 03 01:54 PM
Welcome back to the playoff picture, Charlotte

April 01 08:00 AM
Around this time every year, NBA teams sign players to 10-day contracts. Rebuilding teams may cycle through several 10-day players in what’s essentially an extended tryout for next season, while co…

April 03 09:13 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans took a calculated gamble when they selected 19-year-old Cheick Diallo with the No. 33 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft last June. They p…

April 03 07:17 PM
Knicks star Carmelo Anthony says the “chips will be on the table” when he has his annual exit meeting with team executive Phil Jackson.

April 03 09:37 PM
Portland has its six-game winning streak snapped after Karl-Anthony Towns scores 34 and Damian Lillard misses a game-winner at the buzzer.

NBA AM: This Rose Injury Hurts the Most – via basketballinsiders.com

April 03 02:34 PM
Derrick Rose suffered another knee injury, and for his most loyal fans, it never stops hurting.

April 03 07:02 PM
An ex-financial adviser to retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case and faces up to 20 years in prison.

April 03 10:00 AM
On the latest episode of the D-League Dialogue Podcast, co-hosts Adam Johnson and Chris Reichert discuss the upcoming D-League playoffs as well as the regular season awards. They also dive into recent NBADL news including the decision to eliminate the D-League Select Team from Summer League, the transition from D-League to G-League and more. If …

