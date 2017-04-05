Trending stories: Mock draft, the making of Kawhi Leonard, Kelly Oubre and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 04 08:26 AM
Chad Ford presents his first NBA mock draft after the college season, including top picks for the Celtics, Suns and Lakers.

April 04 02:38 PM
He’s got a ring, a deadly jumper and…jokes? Get to know the NBA superstar who can kill your team’s championship dreams without saying a word

April 05 01:47 AM
The Cavs’ spurt after halftime led to their third straight win and was a reminder of what this team looks like when it is engaged at both ends.

April 05 01:37 AM
Kawhi Leonard ended Tuesday with 32 points, but was a decoy on the biggest play of the Spurs’ overtime victory

April 05 12:26 AM
The type of effort given by Oklahoma City’s triple-double machine has carried over to D.C.’s second-year forward.

April 04 11:50 PM
Before leaving Cleveland and their latest heartbreaking loss, the Indiana Pacers convinced themselves Sunday night they had begun their opening playoff series. They fell in Game 1. Fell to the Cavaliers, the NBA reigning champions.

April 04 11:43 PM
If you’re the scoreboard-watching type, Tuesday was not a good day for the Bulls. The Indiana Pacers…

April 04 09:37 PM
APR 4, 2017 – Russell Westbrook matched history at home.

April 04 08:54 PM
Forgive the Spurs if they feel like they’re on a collision course with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered Tuesday in seventh place in the Western Conference, two games behind Oklahoma City in the loss column. Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said there’s no sense in his team trying to orchestrate a particular first-round matchup …

April 03 01:10 PM
[…] the NBA’s oldest starting point guard, Parker will enter the 2017 Western Conference playoff gauntlet again under the microscope. The depth of the Spurs’ playoff run could hinge on his ability to hold up against some of the best players in the world. Conley remains perhaps the best point guard in the NBA never to have made an All-Star team …

April 04 05:11 PM
The Miami Heat open a three-game road trip against the Hornets Wednesday and still controls its destiny in making the playoffs – for the most part – if it wins its five final regular season games

April 04 05:20 PM
In his first season as head coach in Memphis, David Fizdale has gained plenty of knowledge about how to effectively manage the Grizzlies. From rotations, to substitution patterns, and knowing when to call a timeout, Fizdale has it down. Where he stands on an issue currently plaguing the NBA — resting players. […] I do know there is a middle ground that needs to be found between players, organizations and fans …

April 04 08:58 AM
Should Rudy Gobert or Draymond Green win Defensive Player of the Year? How good is Kawhi Leonard’s case? Kevin Pelton gives his verdict and selects his NBA All-Defensive teams.

