Trending stories: James Dolan, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Ewing and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 05 09:44 AM
Zach Lowe reports The Basketball Tournament will experiment with a new way to help teams come back without fouling. Could this rule fly in the NBA someday?

April 05 10:58 PM
If Wednesday night’s Cleveland rout is any indication, the Celtics have a long way to go to match LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

April 06 12:51 AM
Knicks owner James Dolan admits to verbally confronting a season-ticket holder outside of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday after the fan had yelled at Dolan to sell the team.

April 06 01:29 AM
One rebound was all that stood between Russell Westbrook and NBA history Wednesday, but the Thunder’s MVP candidate still dazzled in beating Memphis.

Spurs won’t let Lakers tank – via expressnews.com

April 06 12:55 AM
With the Lakers’ draft chances benefitting from a loss, the Spurs do not oblige, falling 102-95

April 05 09:43 PM
This year there is a deep pool of quality candidates for Coach of the Year.

NBC Sports – via stream.nbcsports.com

October 06 09:52 PM
Download the NBC Sports Live Extra app to watch thousands of live events for free.

April 05 11:46 AM
That seems like a lot for one team. But it’s Cleveland’s comfort zone. The challenging environment helps them thrive.

April 05 06:12 PM
The biggest Georgetown fan I know didn’t want Patrick Ewing to take this job. “Don’t get me wrong. I love Patrick,” said the man, who is as close to the program as you can get without being employe…

April 05 06:44 PM
Some Heat notes moments before Wednesday’s critical game in Charlotte:

April 05 02:58 PM
The Friars have played their last game.

April 05 12:06 PM
BOSTON — Tristan Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb Tuesday against Orlando and will not play tonight against the Boston Celtics, ending his consecutive games played streak at 447 games, the Cavs announced. Thompson will also miss Friday’s game against…

