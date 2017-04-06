Trending stories: James Dolan, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Ewing and more

Showdown becomes a beatdown as Cavs roll past Celtics, 114-91 – via csnne.com April 05 10:58 PM If Wednesday night’s Cleveland rout is any indication, the Celtics have a long way to go to match LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Shares

Knicks owner gets in spat with fan outside MSG – via espn.com April 06 12:51 AM Knicks owner James Dolan admits to verbally confronting a season-ticket holder outside of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday after the fan had yelled at Dolan to sell the team. Shares

Missing history by one board, Russell Westbrook awaits his next chance – via espn.com April 06 01:29 AM One rebound was all that stood between Russell Westbrook and NBA history Wednesday, but the Thunder’s MVP candidate still dazzled in beating Memphis. Shares

Spurs won’t let Lakers tank – via expressnews.com April 06 12:55 AM With the Lakers’ draft chances benefitting from a loss, the Spurs do not oblige, falling 102-95 Shares

Does Patrick Ewing have the goods to restore Georgetown’s glory days? – via theundefeated.com April 05 06:12 PM The biggest Georgetown fan I know didn’t want Patrick Ewing to take this job. “Don’t get me wrong. I love Patrick,” said the man, who is as close to the program as you can get without being employe… Shares