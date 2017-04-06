Trending stories: James Dolan, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Ewing and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Zach Lowe: NBA watching The Basketball Tournament’s innovative approach to crunch time – via espn.com
April 05 09:44 AM
Zach Lowe reports The Basketball Tournament will experiment with a new way to help teams come back without fouling. Could this rule fly in the NBA someday?
Showdown becomes a beatdown as Cavs roll past Celtics, 114-91 – via csnne.com
April 05 10:58 PM
If Wednesday night’s Cleveland rout is any indication, the Celtics have a long way to go to match LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
Knicks owner gets in spat with fan outside MSG – via espn.com
April 06 12:51 AM
Knicks owner James Dolan admits to verbally confronting a season-ticket holder outside of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday after the fan had yelled at Dolan to sell the team.
April 06 01:29 AM
One rebound was all that stood between Russell Westbrook and NBA history Wednesday, but the Thunder’s MVP candidate still dazzled in beating Memphis.
Spurs won’t let Lakers tank – via expressnews.com
April 06 12:55 AM
With the Lakers’ draft chances benefitting from a loss, the Spurs do not oblige, falling 102-95
PBT Extra: Who should win NBA Coach of the Year? – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 05 09:43 PM
This year there is a deep pool of quality candidates for Coach of the Year.
Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers ‘love the drama, it’s just who we are’ – via cleveland.com
April 05 11:46 AM
That seems like a lot for one team. But it’s Cleveland’s comfort zone. The challenging environment helps them thrive.
Does Patrick Ewing have the goods to restore Georgetown’s glory days? – via theundefeated.com
April 05 06:12 PM
The biggest Georgetown fan I know didn’t want Patrick Ewing to take this job. “Don’t get me wrong. I love Patrick,” said the man, who is as close to the program as you can get without being employe…
James Johnson making first Heat start; Heat tiebreaker update – via miamiherald.com
April 05 06:44 PM
Some Heat notes moments before Wednesday’s critical game in Charlotte:
No miracle for St. Anthony: Basketball powerhouse to close – via highschoolsports.nj.com
April 05 02:58 PM
The Friars have played their last game.
Tristan Thompson out tonight against Celtics, games-played streak ends at 447 – via cleveland.com
April 05 12:06 PM
BOSTON — Tristan Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb Tuesday against Orlando and will not play tonight against the Boston Celtics, ending his consecutive games played streak at 447 games, the Cavs announced. Thompson will also miss Friday’s game against…
