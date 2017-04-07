Trending stories: Lonzo Ball, James Johnson, Dennis Rodman and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spoelstra: With James Johnson, it’s whatever is needed – via sun-sentinel.com
April 06 08:50 AM
Erik Spoelstra says James Johnson is more than about shots and scoring.
Shares
Ranking the top four MVP candidates, based on advanced stats – via espn.com
April 06 11:23 AM
How do Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden stack up according to the top metrics? Kevin Pelton sorts through them and picks his MVP.
Shares
Dennis Rodman defends Knicks prez, says Melo will never win in NY – via nydailynews.com
April 06 01:50 PM
Dennis Rodman believes today’s Millennial athletes just can’t handle Phil Jackson — and Carmelo Anthony will “never win in New York.”
Shares
2017 NBA Lottery Mock Draft – ESPN – via espn.com
April 06 01:20 PM
ESPN Insider Chad Ford breaks down 2,184 potential NBA lottery scenarios based on the current standings. Play the mock draft and see your team’s chance to land the #1 pick in the NBA Draft.
Shares
Brandon Jennings triumphant in return as James Dolan stews – via nypost.com
April 07 01:15 AM
Knicks owner James Dolan should thank his lucky stars the Garden is still packed in these final, wretched days, filled with lively, singing, dancing fans chanting De-Fense in the final minutes of a…
Shares
Lonzo Ball says he’d rather be a Laker than a No. 1 NBA draft pick – via cbssports.com
April 06 09:49 PM
Lonzo Ball would rather be a Laker than be the top pick in the draft
Shares
Pacers get consecutive wins for first time in two months – via indystar.com
April 06 11:19 PM
Pacers move back into playoff position by knocking off Bucks
Shares
Magic play rookies but still beat Nets 115-107 – via orlandosentinel.com
April 06 11:02 PM
The Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 Thursday night as Jodie Meeks scored 20 points
Shares
WATCH: Aaron Gordon needs just one shoe to finish sick alley-oop off glass – via cbssports.com
April 06 10:48 PM
Even with one shoe, Gordon is still the best dunker in the league
Shares
David Nwaba has dual roles with Lakers, D-Fenders – via ocregister.com
April 06 07:42 PM
Instead of unwinding on an overnight flight, Lakers guard David Nwaba spent his Wednesday night still on the clock.
Shares
James Johnson rolls with whatever Heat role is required – via sun-sentinel.com
April 06 08:36 AM
James Johnson steps up for Miami Heat, Erik Spoelstra amid NBA playoff race.
Shares
Spurs’ Bertans makes most of extra minutes – via expressnews.com
April 06 06:22 PM
When the sharpshooting rookie lined up a third 3-pointer in the final minutes, he had only one thing on his mind. The misfire ended a furious Spurs’ comeback bid from 16 points down with 3:35 to play, paving the way for the Lakers’ improbable 102-95 victory. […] Bertans finished with 14 points and another 23 minutes of playing time that — Gregg Popovich willing — should serve the 24-year-old Latvian well as the Spurs shift to the playoffs …
Comments