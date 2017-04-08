USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, the return of Kevin Durant, draft and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 08 01:09 AM
April 07 09:14 AM
Who’s No. 1 in the closest MVP race in years? Who should make the high-stakes All-NBA teams? Kevin Pelton gives his picks for all the big awards, including All-Rookie, Sixth Man and more.

PRO TENNIS ENDS 41-YEAR MEMPHIS RUN – via docs.google.com

April 07 09:27 AM
PRO TENNIS ENDS 41-YEAR MEMPHIS RUN By Phil Stukenborg APRIL 7 – American Ryan Harrison’s first ATP World Tour title in February will have additional, yet somber, historical significance for the Memphis Open. The Open, an annual stop on the men’s professional tennis tour since the mid-1970s, w…

April 07 05:30 PM
Kevin Durant says he is excited to return to the Warriors lineup after missing the last five weeks with a knee injury.

April 07 06:22 PM
Tyronn Lue said he plans to rest LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but not until the Cavaliers clinch the No. 1 seed in the East.

Woj Report: The return of Kevin Durant – via sports.yahoo.com

April 07 02:10 PM
On the verge of the return of Kevin Durant The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at his decision to join the Warriors and how it has impacted both the team and his career.

April 07 10:28 AM
APR 7, 2017 – Westbrook’s MVP candidacy picks up steam behind endorsements, clutch play and the buzz around the triple-double chase.

April 07 10:45 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside accuses Raptors and center Jonas Valanciunas of floppery in loss in Toronto.

April 07 11:32 PM
Another Knicks defeat was closing on its predictable conclusion when little-known Grizzlies reserve threw up a final insult.

April 08 01:51 AM
Boston’s good and can get even better

April 08 01:33 AM
April 08 01:17 AM
April 08 01:02 AM
April 07 11:52 PM
Russell Westbrook’s triple-double pursuit not only took the league on the ultimate thrill ride, it rallied a shaken city behind its new unquestioned leader.

April 07 11:47 PM
When asking whether it is realistic for the Raptors to come out of the Eastern Conference, you are…

