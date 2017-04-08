Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, the return of Kevin Durant, draft and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Devin Booker on Russell Westbrook: – via espn.com
April 08 01:09 AM
Pelton’s picks for MVP, All-NBA, ROY, DPOY, Sixth Man, more – via espn.com
April 07 09:14 AM
Who’s No. 1 in the closest MVP race in years? Who should make the high-stakes All-NBA teams? Kevin Pelton gives his picks for all the big awards, including All-Rookie, Sixth Man and more.
PRO TENNIS ENDS 41-YEAR MEMPHIS RUN – via docs.google.com
April 07 09:27 AM
PRO TENNIS ENDS 41-YEAR MEMPHIS RUN By Phil Stukenborg APRIL 7 – American Ryan Harrison’s first ATP World Tour title in February will have additional, yet somber, historical significance for the Memphis Open. The Open, an annual stop on the men’s professional tennis tour since the mid-1970s, w…
Durant ‘excited’ for return after full practice – via espn.com
April 07 05:30 PM
Kevin Durant says he is excited to return to the Warriors lineup after missing the last five weeks with a knee injury.
Tyronn Lue to rest LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but not until Cavs clinch East – via cleveland.com
April 07 06:22 PM
Tyronn Lue said he plans to rest LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but not until the Cavaliers clinch the No. 1 seed in the East.
Woj Report: The return of Kevin Durant – via sports.yahoo.com
April 07 02:10 PM
On the verge of the return of Kevin Durant The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at his decision to join the Warriors and how it has impacted both the team and his career.
Thunder: The impact of Russell Westbrook’s two-week tear on MVP race – via newsok.com
April 07 10:28 AM
APR 7, 2017 – Westbrook’s MVP candidacy picks up steam behind endorsements, clutch play and the buzz around the triple-double chase.
Whiteside on foul trouble vs. Raptors: ‘They like to flop’ – via sun-sentinel.com
April 07 10:45 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside accuses Raptors and center Jonas Valanciunas of floppery in loss in Toronto.
Knicks cry over late three-pointer after loss to Grizzlies – via nydailynews.com
April 07 11:32 PM
Another Knicks defeat was closing on its predictable conclusion when little-known Grizzlies reserve threw up a final insult.
Celtics secure No.1 spot in 2017 NBA draft lottery via the Brooklyn Nets – via cbssports.com
April 08 01:51 AM
Boston’s good and can get even better
Russell Westbrook’s new signature Jordan’s, which will hit the market later this month: – via espn.com
April 08 01:33 AM
Suns PG Tyler Ulis on Russell Westbrook hunting for assists late to get a triple-double: – via espn.com
April 08 01:17 AM
April 08 01:02 AM
April 07 11:52 PM
Russell Westbrook’s triple-double pursuit not only took the league on the ultimate thrill ride, it rallied a shaken city behind its new unquestioned leader.
If the Cavaliers are vulnerable, the Raptors are the team… – via theathletic.com
April 07 11:47 PM
When asking whether it is realistic for the Raptors to come out of the Eastern Conference, you are…
