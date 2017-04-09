Trending stories: Tony Romo to be Maverick for a day, Russell Westbrook, rest and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Romo to serve as ‘Maverick for a day’ – via espn.com
April 08 01:15 PM
Longtime Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be honored as “a Maverick for a day,” by the Mavs at their home finale Tuesday night.
Shares
Calkins: Is this the end for the Grizzlies’ Grindfather? – via commercialappeal.com
April 08 07:25 PM
Tony Allen redefined the Grizzlies but, as an unrestricted free agent, his days with the franchise may be dwindling
Shares
The Wonderful, Unlikely Online Hive of Jeremy Lin – via gq.com
April 08 01:16 PM
From conservative political analysts to moms from the South, the Brooklyn Nets guard has one of the most hardcore and diverse fanbases on the Internet.
Shares
April 07 11:52 PM
Russell Westbrook’s triple-double pursuit not only took the league on the ultimate thrill ride, it rallied a shaken city behind its new unquestioned leader.
Shares
Forbes busts out as Spurs’ skeleton crew tops Dallas – via expressnews.com
April 08 12:32 AM
With 27 points, four 3-pointers and six assists, Bryn Forbes had one of the best nights for a rookie in Spurs history
Shares
Popovich willing to work with NBA on rest issue – via expressnews.com
April 08 08:24 AM
DALLAS — When it comes to player health and rest, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has an unlikely ally in Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Speaking to reporters in New York after Friday’s Board of Governors meeting, Silver reiterated the league office’s desire that teams avoid resting multiple healthy players during nationally televised games. The issue has been pushed to the front burner this season, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors resting stars during TV showcase games …
Shares
Jeremy Lin: Complacency and Comfort is the Enemy of Progress – via netsdaily.com
April 08 04:40 PM
Jeremy Lin spoke to NetsDaily and a few reporters prior to the last home game.
Shares
Postgame Wrap: Popovich disappointed with Spurs play in loss to Clippers – via blog.mysanantonio.com
April 09 01:04 AM
Express-News Spurs reporters Jabari Young and Melissa Rohlin recap the Spurs’ 98-87 to the Los Angeles Clippers and hear from head coach Gregg Popovich.
Shares
Watch Washington Wizards NBA live stream – via stream.nbcsports.com
October 27 09:01 PM
How to watch the Washington Wizards NBA live streams, featuring John Wall, Bradley Beal
Shares
Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant’s minutes tonight – via espn.com
April 08 08:53 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Lakers News: Tyler Ennis Wants To Stay In L.A. Beyond This Season – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
April 08 06:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Tyler Ennis, who was acquired at the NBA trade deadline, wants to remain with the team after this season.
Shares
Bulls value Dwyane Wade’s leadership, experience down the stretch – via chicagotribune.com
April 08 08:45 PM
The need for another player besides Jimmy Butler who can score in isolation is one reason Dwyane Wade’s return benefits the Bulls.
Shares
Live NBA Win Probability Game Box Scores – via stats.inpredictable.com
April 08 08:09 PM
Shares
David Blatt: “NBA fans should be respected” – Eurohoops – via eurohoops.net
April 08 09:58 AM
Davit Blatt discussed leading Darussafaka Dogus to the historic success of advancing to the EuroLeague playoffs, the style of basketball he decided to use in the process and… the issue of resting players in the NBA.
Shares
Blazers or Nuggets? Topography plays part in Warriors’ preference – via csnbayarea.com
April 08 06:00 PM
The Warriors will face either the Blazers or Nuggets in the first round. Which would they prefer to play? For one player, it’s a simple choice…
Comments