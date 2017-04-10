Trending stories: Russell Westbrook's record, Stephon Marbury and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 09 09:32 PM
Sunday on the Denver Nuggets’ home court, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook logged his 42nd triple-double game of the season to break my 55-year-old single-season record in that category. He ha…

April 10 12:11 AM
Russell Westbrook could’ve sat after getting his record-breaking triple-double. Instead he scored the Thunder’s final 15 points to clinch a win.

April 09 02:10 PM
To the casual fan, a Blazers game typically starts at 7 p.m., when nearly 20,000 fans settle into their seats at the Moda Center. But, in reality, the game starts about three hours earlier.

The Celtics are on the clock – via sbnation.com

April 09 08:34 AM
What the future holds takes a back seat to the now as Boston embarks on a playoff run with high expectations.

April 09 02:23 PM
With the Knicks still looking for a point guard, Stephon Marbury was back at the Garden on Sunday with his 12-year-old son, preaching the merits of the triangle and presence of Phil Jackson. Marbur…

April 09 08:34 PM
There are now several ways for the Heat to make the playoffs.

April 09 09:03 PM
The Trail Blazers are in the playoffs, and no one shouldered more of the load to get them there than Damian Lillard.

April 09 07:57 PM
Read more on ESPN

April 09 07:40 PM
The Blazers (40-40) have clinched the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and will face the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in the first round.

April 09 07:08 PM
APR 9, 2017 – DENVER – What escaped Russell Westbrook in Phoenix was inescapable against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

April 09 06:29 PM
The Cavs blew a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Hawks again.

April 09 07:12 PM
With four seconds remaining and the Cavaliers leading by two, LeBron James entered the ball to Kyrie Irving in the near corner and the point guard got pinned and tied up by Kent Bazemore and Millsap.

April 09 05:28 PM
The Cavs plan on signing one of the many playoff-eligible guys by Wednesday’s deadline. But there are a few different questions the front office needs to answer first.

