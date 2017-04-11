Trending stories: Awards, LeBron James, Brook Lopez and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Heat stretch season to the limit, deserve praise for not quitting or tanking – via cbssports.com
April 11 01:26 AM
Miami (40-41), once 11-30, will have a meaningful Game 82 after outlasting Cleveland in overtime
Sources: Hornets pick up option for GM Cho – via espn.com
April 10 03:18 PM
The Hornets pick up the option for next season on general manager Rich Cho’s contract, league sources told ESPN’s Marc Stein.
Spurs’ Leonard making case for MVP in crowded field – via expressnews.com
April 10 03:20 PM
The only source of suspense surrounding the 2015-16 MVP “race” centered on whether Warriors guard Stephen Curry would become the first unanimous selection in NBA history. Curry had collected all 131 first-place votes, with Kawhi Leonard placing second, nearly 700 points behind Golden State’s repeat MVP …
April 04 08:58 AM
Should Rudy Gobert or Draymond Green win Defensive Player of the Year? How good is Kawhi Leonard’s case? Kevin Pelton gives his verdict and selects his NBA All-Defensive teams.
Ranking the top four MVP candidates, based on advanced stats – via espn.com
April 06 11:23 AM
How do Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden stack up according to the top metrics? Kevin Pelton sorts through them and picks his MVP.
Where does Hassan Whiteside’s season rank among Heat’s best centers? At the top with Shaq, Zo – via miamiherald.com
April 10 03:28 PM
The 27-year-old center is having a career year with Miami and coach Erik Spoelstra and Whiteside’s teammates hope it ends with him earning All-NBA recognition
Could Dion Waiters be back in time for the playoffs? Here’s everything he had to say Monday – via miamiherald.com
April 10 07:34 PM
The Heat’s starting shooting guard missed his 12th consecutive game Monday with a sprained left ankle, but remains hopeful he could return in time for the playoffs
LeBron James will also sit finale, ends year with career… – via theathletic.com
April 11 12:03 AM
MIAMI – LeBron James’ regular season is over. Now begins the season he cares most about – the…
NBA Playoff Picture: Standings, scenarios, matchups as Celtics reclaim No. 1 in East – via cbssports.com
April 11 01:46 AM
The West is pretty much locked. The East … not so much.
Officials missed three crucial calls that hurt Cavaliers in loss to Hawks, NBA says – via cleveland.com
April 10 05:54 PM
Kyrie Irving should not have been called for charging late in overtime and of course the two Hawks who tied him up for a jump ball at the end of regulation Sunday were out of bounds, according to an officiating review of Cleveland’s 162-125 loss released Monday by the NBA.
April 10 12:38 PM
LeBron James, J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson hit up LIV nightclub hours after the Cavs lost to the Hawks.
The Nets lost, but Brook Lopez became the Nets’ all-time leading scorer – via netsdaily.com
April 10 09:57 PM
Brook Lopez passed Buck Williams to become the Nets’ all-time leading scorer.
April 10 08:56 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. (April 10, 2017) – Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu has been chosen as the recipient of the 2016-17 Maurice Lucas Award, the team announced today. President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey and President & CEO Chris McGowan will present the award to Aminu during halftime of tonight’s Trail Blazers game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Moda Center.
