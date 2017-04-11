USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Awards, LeBron James, Brook Lopez and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 11 01:26 AM
Miami (40-41), once 11-30, will have a meaningful Game 82 after outlasting Cleveland in overtime

April 10 03:18 PM
The Hornets pick up the option for next season on general manager Rich Cho’s contract, league sources told ESPN’s Marc Stein.

April 10 03:20 PM
The only source of suspense surrounding the 2015-16 MVP “race” centered on whether Warriors guard Stephen Curry would become the first unanimous selection in NBA history. Curry had collected all 131 first-place votes, with Kawhi Leonard placing second, nearly 700 points behind Golden State’s repeat MVP …

April 04 08:58 AM
Should Rudy Gobert or Draymond Green win Defensive Player of the Year? How good is Kawhi Leonard’s case? Kevin Pelton gives his verdict and selects his NBA All-Defensive teams.

April 06 11:23 AM
How do Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden stack up according to the top metrics? Kevin Pelton sorts through them and picks his MVP.

April 10 03:28 PM
The 27-year-old center is having a career year with Miami and coach Erik Spoelstra and Whiteside’s teammates hope it ends with him earning All-NBA recognition

April 10 07:34 PM
The Heat’s starting shooting guard missed his 12th consecutive game Monday with a sprained left ankle, but remains hopeful he could return in time for the playoffs

April 11 12:03 AM
MIAMI – LeBron James’ regular season is over. Now begins the season he cares most about – the…

April 11 01:46 AM
The West is pretty much locked. The East … not so much.

April 10 05:54 PM
Kyrie Irving should not have been called for charging late in overtime and of course the two Hawks who tied him up for a jump ball at the end of regulation Sunday were out of bounds, according to an officiating review of Cleveland’s 162-125 loss released Monday by the NBA.

April 10 12:38 PM
LeBron James, J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson hit up LIV nightclub hours after the Cavs lost to the Hawks.

April 10 09:57 PM
Brook Lopez passed Buck Williams to become the Nets’ all-time leading scorer.

April 10 08:56 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. (April 10, 2017) – Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu has been chosen as the recipient of the 2016-17 Maurice Lucas Award, the team announced today. President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey and President & CEO Chris McGowan will present the award to Aminu during halftime of tonight’s Trail Blazers game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Moda Center.

