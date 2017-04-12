NBA A to Z: Oscar Robertson says he loves watching Russell Westbrook play

On this week’s NBA A to Z pod, USA TODAY Sports reporters Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss their looming votes on regular season awards.

Sam chats with the great Oscar Robertson about Russell Westbrook‘s historic season and how the Oklahoma City Thunder star caught him on the triple-double front.

Sam also talks to Brian Kopp of Catapult Sports, an industry leader on the sports science front who has a lot to say about the value of rest and recovery in today’s NBA.

Lastly, Sam debates the Defensive Player of the Year award with the Utah Jazz big man who believes it should be his, Rudy Gobert.