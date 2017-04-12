Tony Romo's honorary Mav day in pictures

19 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | April 12, 2017
Apr 11, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Tony Romo (left) tries to talk Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle (right) into putting him in the game during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. The Nuggets defeated the Mavericks 109-91. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (left) and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (right) watch the video screen during the second quarter of the game between the Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo warms up with Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks before the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 11, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys dribbles the ball against Yogi Ferrell #11 of the Dallas Mavericks before a game against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys on the bench with the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Fan wears special hat to honor former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo before the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks on April 11, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
