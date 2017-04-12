Trending stories: Wolves' logo, Victor Oladipo and more

The Case For Kawhi Leonard, MVP – via fivethirtyeight.com April 11 11:20 AM Russell Westbrook has his triple-doubles, James Harden is probably the quintessential modern NBA player and LeBron James is having a typically MVP-worthy season. But among this year’s top candidate… Shares

Warriors-Blazers series preview: Key matchup, X-factor, prediction – via mercurynews.com April 11 09:43 PM The Warriors and Blazers are set for Round 1. We have a full breakdown of the series, its key matchups and intriguing storylines.

Thunder: Victor Oladipo clutch in OKC's 100-98 win over Timberwolves – via newsok.com April 11 11:54 PM APR 11, 2017 – With Westbrook resting for the first time this season, Oladipo hit a 21-foot jumper with 6.3 seconds left to lift the Thunder to its second-straight road win.

Who's in, who's out of 2017 NBA draft? – via insider.espn.com March 15 12:21 PM Chad Ford provides the latest intel on which players are entering the 2017 NBA draft and which of them are staying put.

Cavs openly question their true nature as season comes to a close – via espn.com April 11 10:53 PM Given their stumble to the finish, the Cavaliers sound reluctant indeed to assume they'll be able to just flip the switch on a dominant postseason.