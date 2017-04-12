Trending stories: Wolves' logo, Victor Oladipo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
April 11 09:16 PM
Zach Lowe reports on a new look in Minnesota — a howling Wolf to excite fans and foreshadow future success.
Shares
As regular-season show winds down, it’s now the Warriors’ time – via sports.yahoo.com
April 11 03:32 PM
After being relegated to sidebar status because of some remarkable individual performances, Golden State’s championship mission now takes precedence.
Shares
In the film room with All-Defensive Team candidate and Thunder wing Andre Roberson – via normantranscript.com
April 11 09:08 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Technology for Oklahoma City defensive stopper Andre Roberson used to be just paper and pencil.
Shares
The Case For Kawhi Leonard, MVP – via fivethirtyeight.com
April 11 11:20 AM
Russell Westbrook has his triple-doubles, James Harden is probably the quintessential modern NBA player and LeBron James is having a typically MVP-worthy season. But among this year’s top candidate…
Shares
The NBA season was magical, but also predictable – via sbnation.com
April 11 08:54 AM
The bevy of MVP-caliber regular season performances were undercut by largely expected team hierarchies.
Shares
Warriors-Blazers series preview: Key matchup, X-factor, prediction – via mercurynews.com
April 11 09:43 PM
The Warriors and Blazers are set for Round 1. We have a full breakdown of the series, its key matchups and intriguing storylines.
Shares
Thunder: Victor Oladipo clutch in OKC’s 100-98 win over Timberwolves – via newsok.com
April 11 11:54 PM
APR 11, 2017 – With Westbrook resting for the first time this season, Oladipo hit a 21-foot jumper with 6.3 seconds left to lift the Thunder to its second-straight road win.
Shares
Who’s in, who’s out of 2017 NBA draft? – via insider.espn.com
March 15 12:21 PM
Chad Ford provides the latest intel on which players are entering the 2017 NBA draft and which of them are staying put.
Shares
April 11 10:53 PM
Given their stumble to the finish, the Cavaliers sound reluctant indeed to assume they’ll be able to just flip the switch on a dominant postseason.
Shares
Cavaliers to bring in Dahntay Jones on last day of regular season, again – via cleveland.com
April 11 08:54 PM
The Cavaliers are likely going to sign veteran guard Dahntay Jones on the final day of the regular season for the second year in a row.
Shares
Heat players doing things they never did before and a peek into their futures – via miamiherald.com
April 11 08:18 PM
All Heat rotation players have had career years or have made significant accomplishments they never achieved before or are close to it.
Shares
Surprised that 50 wins have been so elusive, the ’78-’79 Bullets are rooting for the Wizards – via washingtonpost.com
April 11 05:37 PM
Members of the last Washington basketball team to win 50 or more regular season games see greater potential in the current Wizards, who can reach the milestone on Wednesday night.
Comments