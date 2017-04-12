Trending stories: Wolves' logo, Victor Oladipo and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 11 09:16 PM
Zach Lowe reports on a new look in Minnesota — a howling Wolf to excite fans and foreshadow future success.

April 11 03:32 PM
After being relegated to sidebar status because of some remarkable individual performances, Golden State’s championship mission now takes precedence.

April 11 09:08 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Technology for Oklahoma City defensive stopper Andre Roberson used to be just paper and pencil.

The Case For Kawhi Leonard, MVP – via fivethirtyeight.com

April 11 11:20 AM
Russell Westbrook has his triple-doubles, James Harden is probably the quintessential modern NBA player and LeBron James is having a typically MVP-worthy season. But among this year’s top candidate…

April 11 08:54 AM
The bevy of MVP-caliber regular season performances were undercut by largely expected team hierarchies.

April 11 09:43 PM
The Warriors and Blazers are set for Round 1. We have a full breakdown of the series, its key matchups and intriguing storylines.

April 11 11:54 PM
APR 11, 2017 – With Westbrook resting for the first time this season, Oladipo hit a 21-foot jumper with 6.3 seconds left to lift the Thunder to its second-straight road win.

March 15 12:21 PM
Chad Ford provides the latest intel on which players are entering the 2017 NBA draft and which of them are staying put.

April 11 10:53 PM
Given their stumble to the finish, the Cavaliers sound reluctant indeed to assume they’ll be able to just flip the switch on a dominant postseason.

April 11 08:54 PM
The Cavaliers are likely going to sign veteran guard Dahntay Jones on the final day of the regular season for the second year in a row.

April 11 08:18 PM
All Heat rotation players have had career years or have made significant accomplishments they never achieved before or are close to it.

April 11 05:37 PM
Members of the last Washington basketball team to win 50 or more regular season games see greater potential in the current Wizards, who can reach the milestone on Wednesday night.

