USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Social Media

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 12 10:26 AM
The long NBA season produced so many incredible moments. Here are our favorites.

Shares

April 13 12:30 AM
CLEVELAND – It took Larry Sanders 27 months to decide he wanted to give basketball another try. It…

Shares

Woj Report: All Westbrook’s giving you – via sports.yahoo.com

April 12 04:21 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at the historic season of Russell Westbrook and how he did it his way.

Shares

April 12 06:28 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers will sit LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love tonight from the final game of the regular season against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs need to win tonight and have Boston lose to Milwaukee to…

Shares

April 12 11:26 AM
Liggins played 61 games, making 19 starts, with the Cavaliers this season.

Shares

April 12 01:27 PM
“We would have made a huge dynasty, but it didn’t happen.” — Gary Payton

Shares

April 12 12:45 PM
Against Atlanta, Washington will have to go with Jason Smith and Markieff Morris as the backup to Marcin Gortat.

Shares

April 12 01:00 PM
Charlie Murphy, Eddie’s older brother, and a successful standup comedian in his own right … has died from leukemia according to his manager.

Shares

April 11 06:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — The night before LaMarcus Aldridge visited Portland for the third time in a Spurs uniform, he enjoyed a low-key dinner with friends. When he took the court at the Moda Center on Monday, the boos were not quite as prevalent as they were for his previous two return trips to the arena he called home for nine seasons. The media crush that accompanied earlier homecomings had been was reduced to a solitary cameraman at shootaround …

Shares

April 12 12:15 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Kawhi Leonard heads into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Utah with a chance to put the finishing touches on one of the more remarkable offensive seasons the Spurs have seen in decades. Leonard has scored in double figures in 107 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in Spurs’ annals. Heading into the final regular-season game of his sixth NBA season, the 25-year-old Leonard remains focused on team goals with the playoffs looming …

Shares

Analysis – via washingtonpost.com

April 12 09:47 AM
There are several deserving candidates for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, but Tim Bontemps could only pick one. And it’s not who you’d expect.

Shares

April 13 01:26 AM
Carmelo Anthony wants to win next season or else he may seek that divorce. Anthony came, played, was serenaded with one last Garden chant and then said afterward his decision whether to part ways w…

Shares

April 12 06:28 PM
Rocket GM Daryl Morey joins Tom Haberstroh, Ethan Strauss and BIG Wos to make the case for James harden as NBA MVP. Later in the show some tales from the locker room.

Shares

April 13 02:12 AM
Durant ended his drought from deep in the Warriors’ 109-94 victory

Shares

April 13 01:43 AM
The Warriors went through injuries and the spotlight everywhere they went. Now, they’re ready for the playoffs.

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home