Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Awards picks: MVP, Rookie of the Year and more – via espn.com
April 13 04:53 PM
With the regular season officially in the books, which NBA stars will take home coveted postseason awards? Our NBA writers make their picks.
Sin City or Bust: How the Raiders went Vegas, baby – via espn.com
April 13 10:41 AM
How Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis — with a little luck, his own brand of genius and an assist from Jerry Jones — outflanked power brokers to put the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Zach Lowe’s NBA awards picks: MVP, DPOY, ROY and more – via espn.com
April 13 09:36 AM
Zach Lowe makes his picks for the hotly contested MVP race, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and more NBA awards for 2016-17.
5-on-5: Warriors better with Durant? Plus, predictions – via espn.com
April 13 06:44 PM
Will a Blazer end up having the best offensive performance? Are the Warriors better with Kevin Durant back? Our 5-on-5 crew breaks down Golden State-Portland and predicts the winner.
How the Rockets are transforming basketball – via sbnation.com
April 13 11:18 AM
One year after a spectacular failure, the Rockets did something few expected: They doubled down on their revolutionary style.
The NBA Player Who Is Technically Perfect – via wsj.com
April 13 10:14 AM
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley has one of the most obscure but impressive streaks in sports: He’s never received a technical foul.
Radio Ethan’s House of Strauss Playoff Preview – via espn.com
April 13 07:49 PM
Radio Ethan, joined by BIG Todd to give piping hot takes on the 2017 Playoffs. Guests include Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Tim “Banned” MacMahon
Orlando Magic fire Rob Hennigan – via orlandosentinel.com
April 13 10:14 AM
The Magic fired Rob Hennigan, ending his five-year tenure as Orlando’s general manager
In Memphis, Spurs draw familiar — and rugged — playoff foe – via expressnews.com
April 13 04:59 PM
In April 2004, Pau Gasol was 23 years old, at the end of his third NBA season and preparing for the first of what would become 151 playoff games and counting. Gasol’s not-so-grizzled Memphis team fell in a swift four games to the defending champion Spurs. Gasol went on to play in many more postseason series, winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 …
The ‘We Believe’ Warriors: Relive that rollicking hoops ride 10 years later – via mercurynews.com
April 13 02:21 PM
The 2007 Warriors played with a flare, an arrogance that bordered on delusional. And it captivated the nation.
Front-Office Insider: A look at team salary situations – via sports.yahoo.com
April 13 03:49 PM
Golden State will start the summer under the salary cap, but will likely be a tax team because of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.
Ready or not, playoffs at hand – via expressnews.com
April 13 02:02 AM
The Spurs enter the postseason on a three-game road trip, which might not mean anything
Paul George earns praise from Cavaliers, causes LeBron James to argue with teammates – via cleveland.com
April 13 07:37 PM
The Cavs got their George close-up in early April as he scored 43 points and nearly led the Pacers to their first win in Cleveland since Jan. 2014.
Warriors Plus Minus: Kevin Durant on his pending free agency, his first season here, and the quest for a title – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
April 13 08:19 PM
OAKLAND–Kevin Durant likes podcasts. He likes the way you can hold a relaxed, true conversation, with real air and space and back-and-forth, and he likes to be able to put things in context. So he told Marcus and me weeks… Continue Reading →
Thunder Buddies podcast: Is Russell Westbrook the MVP? – via newsok.com
April 13 06:26 PM
APR 13, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studio’s highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted’, but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen). If you prefer iTunes for your podcast…
