Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Radio Ethan’s House of Strauss Playoff Preview – via espn.com April 13 07:49 PM Radio Ethan, joined by BIG Todd to give piping hot takes on the 2017 Playoffs. Guests include Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Tim “Banned” MacMahon Shares

In Memphis, Spurs draw familiar — and rugged — playoff foe – via expressnews.com April 13 04:59 PM In April 2004, Pau Gasol was 23 years old, at the end of his third NBA season and preparing for the first of what would become 151 playoff games and counting. Gasol’s not-so-grizzled Memphis team fell in a swift four games to the defending champion Spurs. Gasol went on to play in many more postseason series, winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 … Shares

Front-Office Insider: A look at team salary situations – via sports.yahoo.com April 13 03:49 PM Golden State will start the summer under the salary cap, but will likely be a tax team because of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Shares

Paul George earns praise from Cavaliers, causes LeBron James to argue with teammates – via cleveland.com April 13 07:37 PM The Cavs got their George close-up in early April as he scored 43 points and nearly led the Pacers to their first win in Cleveland since Jan. 2014. Shares