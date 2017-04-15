11 things you may not know about Hassan Whiteside

1. He’s the first player in NBA history to sign a max contract right after a minimum deal.

2. He went to the zoo after signing that massive deal.

3. He has a lot of fishes.

4. He played a grand total of 111 minutes in the NBA his first four years as a pro.

5. The Kings waived him to make room for Aaron Brooks.

6. His father played for the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 80’s.

7. He averaged only 6.6 ppg in the D-League in 2012-13.

8. He won the NBL title in China in 2013. The NBL is not even the top competition in China.

9. In 2014-15, he became the first player to average 10 and 10 playing less than 24 minutes per game since 1961.

10. He announced his decision to re-sign with the Heat on Snapchat.

11. He claims he dunked on a 12-foot rim in sweat pants.