Trending stories: Larry Sanders, Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and more

Sources: Frustrated Porzingis skips meetings – via espn.com April 14 09:12 PM Sources told ESPN.com that Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, frustrated with the drama and dysfunction surrounding the organization, skipped exit meetings with team management. Shares

Russell Westbrook is my pick for NBA’s Most Valuable Player – via newsok.com April 14 11:59 PM APR 14, 2017 – Russell Westbrook is my pick for NBA’s MVP An award which can be as subjective as the MVP doesn’t need much more than this: In a season of outstanding play from Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas and countless others, Westbrook was… Shares

Jackson says Melo ‘better off somewhere else’ – via espn.com April 14 03:27 PM Phil Jackson said Carmelo Anthony “would be better off somewhere else,” indicating the Knicks will continue to explore a trade for the All-Star. Shares

David Thorpe, ESPN – via espn.com April 14 12:02 PM Zach and ESPN’s David Thorpe go rapid-fire through the eight first-round playoff series. Shares