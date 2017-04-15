USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Larry Sanders, Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and more

Trending stories: Larry Sanders, Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Larry Sanders, Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 14 04:16 PM
The timing was off for Larry Sanders in Cleveland, where despite the need for a backup big man, the Cavs had their reasons for moving on.

Shares

April 14 08:50 AM
I have an official awards pick. Here’s why I voted Russell Westbrook for MVP.

Shares

April 14 09:12 PM
Sources told ESPN.com that Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, frustrated with the drama and dysfunction surrounding the organization, skipped exit meetings with team management.

Shares

April 14 11:59 PM
APR 14, 2017 – Russell Westbrook is my pick for NBA’s MVP An award which can be as subjective as the MVP doesn’t need much more than this: In a season of outstanding play from Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas and countless others, Westbrook was…

Shares

April 14 01:30 PM
Coaches and analysts on the truth behind the clichés

Shares

April 14 09:00 AM
Russ? Harden? Kawhi? LeBron? Bill Simmons makes his Most Valuable Player pick. It’s historic.

Shares

April 14 03:27 PM
Phil Jackson said Carmelo Anthony “would be better off somewhere else,” indicating the Knicks will continue to explore a trade for the All-Star.

Shares

April 14 05:26 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks at why the NBA championship will probably have to go through Cleveland once again.

Shares

David Thorpe, ESPN – via espn.com

April 14 12:02 PM
Zach and ESPN’s David Thorpe go rapid-fire through the eight first-round playoff series.

Shares

April 14 09:50 AM
We unveil our boldest picks, including a new team representing the East in the NBA Finals.

Shares

April 14 09:54 PM
rian Windhorst, catches you up, before the playoffs start, on the biggest storylines from the NBA regular season

Shares

April 15 12:02 AM
What a difference a year makes.

Shares

April 14 06:50 PM
These are the people who will make the playoffs fun.

Shares

April 14 10:38 AM
Every team and player in the playoffs has a unique skill or two. Here’s how you can discover and appreciate them.

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home