Trending stories: Larry Sanders, Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Cavs’ curious four-week Larry Sanders experiment – via espn.com
April 14 04:16 PM
The timing was off for Larry Sanders in Cleveland, where despite the need for a backup big man, the Cavs had their reasons for moving on.
Russell Westbrook is my NBA MVP because he defined the season – via sbnation.com
April 14 08:50 AM
I have an official awards pick. Here’s why I voted Russell Westbrook for MVP.
Sources: Frustrated Porzingis skips meetings – via espn.com
April 14 09:12 PM
Sources told ESPN.com that Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, frustrated with the drama and dysfunction surrounding the organization, skipped exit meetings with team management.
Russell Westbrook is my pick for NBA’s Most Valuable Player – via newsok.com
April 14 11:59 PM
APR 14, 2017 – Russell Westbrook is my pick for NBA’s MVP An award which can be as subjective as the MVP doesn’t need much more than this: In a season of outstanding play from Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas and countless others, Westbrook was…
How Basketball Changes in the NBA Postseason – The Ringer – via theringer.com
April 14 01:30 PM
Coaches and analysts on the truth behind the clichés
The Greatest, Best, and Most Historic NBA MVP Column Ever – via theringer.com
April 14 09:00 AM
Russ? Harden? Kawhi? LeBron? Bill Simmons makes his Most Valuable Player pick. It’s historic.
Jackson says Melo ‘better off somewhere else’ – via espn.com
April 14 03:27 PM
Phil Jackson said Carmelo Anthony “would be better off somewhere else,” indicating the Knicks will continue to explore a trade for the All-Star.
Woj Report: LeBron James still dictates terms of the NBA’s postseason – via sports.yahoo.com
April 14 05:26 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks at why the NBA championship will probably have to go through Cleveland once again.
David Thorpe, ESPN – via espn.com
April 14 12:02 PM
Zach and ESPN’s David Thorpe go rapid-fire through the eight first-round playoff series.
21 bold predictions for the 2017 NBA Playoffs – via sbnation.com
April 14 09:50 AM
We unveil our boldest picks, including a new team representing the East in the NBA Finals.
Everything you missed during the NBA season – ESPN Video – via espn.com
April 14 09:54 PM
rian Windhorst, catches you up, before the playoffs start, on the biggest storylines from the NBA regular season
Won’t be easy but Raptors have shot at making Finals – via torontosun.com
April 15 12:02 AM
What a difference a year makes.
Our favorite player on each NBA playoff team, from Isaiah Thomas to JaVale McGee – via ftw.usatoday.com
April 14 06:50 PM
These are the people who will make the playoffs fun.
31 cool things to watch for during the 2017 NBA playoffs – via sbnation.com
April 14 10:38 AM
Every team and player in the playoffs has a unique skill or two. Here’s how you can discover and appreciate them.
