NBA playoffs: Great pictures of Saturday's games

2 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | April 16, 2017
Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) drives to the basket between LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and guard Jamal Crawford (11) to score the winning basket with no time remaining in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. The final score was 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Jazz players celebrate after forward Joe Johnson (not pictured) scored the winning basket as time expires in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Jazz won 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (left) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning basket with no time remaining in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Jazz won 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Vince Carter (15) during the second half in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. The Spurs won 111- 82. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to make a basket as Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first half in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers center Kevin Seraphin (1) throws a pass while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23), guard JR Smith (5) and guard Kyrie Irving (2) in the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors dance team members gathered in the area outside of the Air Canada Centre known as Jurassic Park prior to game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
2 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Comments