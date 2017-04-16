Trending stories: Knicks turmoil, Isaiah Thomas, Rudy Gobert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Why Kristaps Porzingis is unhappy with Phil Jackson and the Knicks – via sports.yahoo.com
April 15 10:26 PM
The cornerstone player blew off the team’s bizarre exit interviews to make a stand about the unprofessionalism and routine chaos that has lorded over his work environment.
April 15 06:56 PM
The Tacoma woman who died in a one-car accident on Interstate 5 in Federal Way Saturday morning is Chyna J. Thomas, 22, the sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas, according to family friends.
LA Clippers eyeing D-League team for 2017-18 season – D-League Digest – via dleaguedigest.com
April 15 09:49 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing to join the NBA Development League for the upcoming 2017-18 season, multiple league sources tell D-League Digest. Originally, D-League Digest reported the team was expected to join the D-League for the 2018-19 season, but have since fast-tracked plans to have their own club for the next season. The Clippers …
For Spurs, Parker still a playoff key – via expressnews.com
April 15 10:01 AM
A month before his Spurs would face the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, Tony Parker made a dramatic, stunning return. “The foie gras and truffle treatment worked really well,” Gregg Popovich said at the time, and it was as if the Spurs’ point guard would defy the conventions of medicine and aging forever. [.. …
Old Man Parker finds playoff form in Game 1 rout of Grizzlies – via expressnews.com
April 16 01:24 AM
Behind Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and a vintage Tony Parker, the Spurs draw first blood against Memphis
Sister of Celtics’ Thomas killed in car crash – via espn.com
April 15 08:09 PM
Chyna Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, died in a one-car accident early Saturday morning, Washington State police said.
Sources: Rudy Gobert has no structural damage in left knee – via sports.yahoo.com
April 16 02:15 AM
Gobert suffered the injury just 13 seconds into the Jazz’s 97-95 Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
How are Cavaliers handling another near meltdown? Just fine – via espn.com
April 15 11:00 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers saw a 10-point 4th quarter lead evaporate, but after holding on to beat the Indiana Pacers, concerns are at a minimum.
Phil Jackson wresting control of Knicks back from Jeff Hornacek – via nypost.com
April 15 03:54 PM
The Knicks’ new coaching lineup is this: Kurt Rambis is associate head coach, Jeff Hornacek is head coach, and Phil Jackson is now ready to become coach-at-large. It is unclear who will have the mo…
Heisler: Lakers no longer even do no-brainers, like tanking and Jerry West – via ocregister.com
April 15 07:30 PM
For years I welcomed the end of the regular season with a prayer: Thank heavens that’s over! Of course, that was before the Lakers were through at this point, now in their fourth straight year out …
LeBron James as the ‘hit man’ on a day Cavs played a little defense – via cleveland.com
April 15 09:16 PM
The Cavs’ played a little defense when it mattered most in Game 1 against the Pacers
For Leonard and the Spurs, playoffs are the thing – via expressnews.com
April 14 06:15 PM
First came the 3-pointer, a leaning, off-balance, go-ahead rainbow over Houston forward Nene that gave the Spurs a two-point lead late in a game in March. […] came the block, an out-of-nowhere stuff of Rockets dynamo James Harden that sealed the victory. In those 6.5 jaw-dropping seconds against the Rockets, Kawhi Leonard looked like an NBA Most Valuable Player …
