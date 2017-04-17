HoopsHype awards: The votes are in

HoopsHype readers have made their picks for the 2016-17 NBA awards and we have a hunch they will look a lot like the official awards.

MVP: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

Perhaps a recency bias at play here given Russell Westbrook’s monster games late in the season while James Harden struggled a bit with a sore wrist. All in all, the vote wasn’t really that close. For every vote for Harden, three HoopsHype readers endorsed Westbrook. You couldn’t go wrong either way.

Rookie of the Year: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Dario Saric apparently has no idea what a rookie wall is. The Croatian forward averaged 17.3 ppg and 7.3 rpg after the All-Star break, yet readers still went with teammate Joel Embiid, the rookie sensation of the first half of the season. The Sixers center only played 31 games, but they were so good.

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Utah

The Frenchman led the NBA in blocks and Defensive Win Shares and was an all-around beast protecting the rim for the Utah Jazz. He may not be the versatile defender Draymond Green is, but probably not a scarier defensive player than Rudy Gobert right now.

Sixth Man of the Year: Eric Gordon, Houston

Flourished under Mike D’Antoni’s system and brought incredible firepower off the bench with 16.2 points per game, mostly coming from beyond the arc. Teammate Lou Williams was in the mix for the award, but he wasn’t that effective after leaving L.A. for Houston.

Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Finished the regular season as the Bucks’ leader in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He didn’t lead Milwaukee in any of those statistical categories the previous season. Went from very good to All-Star while making the transition to the point guard position. That’s quite something.

Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston

This season did wonders for his reputation, which was badly damaged during his time in La La Land. Houston displayed much better chemistry with Mike D’Antoni on the sidelines. The offense was a well-oiled machine, as you would expect with D’Antoni coaching, and defense improved a little bit.

Executive of the Year: Danny Ainge, Boston

No fireworks at the trade deadline, but he did add Al Horford last summer to a team chock-full of assets.

All-NBA 1st Team

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

James Harden, Houston

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

LeBron James, Cleveland

All-NBA 2nd Team

Isaiah Thomas, Boston

John Wall, Washington

Stephen Curry, Golden State

Kevin Durant, Golden State

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

All-NBA 3rd Team

Jimmy Butler, Chicago

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans

Rudy Gobert, Utah

All-Rookie 1st Team

Jamal Murray, Denver

Buddy Hield, Sacramento

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee

Dario Saric, Philadelphia

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

All-Rookie 2nd Team

Yogi Ferrell, Dallas

Jaylen Brown, Boston

Brandon Ingram, LA Lakers

Marquese Chriss, Phoenix

Willy Hernangomez, New York

All-Defensive 1st Team

Avery Bradley, Boston

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

Draymond Green, Golden State

Rudy Gobert, Utah

All-Defensive 2nd Team

John Wall, Washington

Tony Allen, Memphis

Jimmy Butler, Chicago

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers