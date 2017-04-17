Trending stories: 1990s rap and Wizards, Draymond Green and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How a 1990s rap label helped inspire the Wizards’ turnaround – via sports.yahoo.com
April 16 09:17 PM
Markieff Morris, who had 21 points and seven rebounds in Washington’s Game 1 win over Atlanta, helped forge the Wizards’ identity with a nod to hip-hop legends.
Sources: Jordan Bell to enter draft, sign with agent – via sports.yahoo.com
April 17 12:25 AM
NBA executives believe the 6-foot-9 Bell helped his draft stock in the NCAA tournament with his activity and toughness.
John Wall and Markieff Morris spark Wizards’ 114-107 Game 1 playoff win over Hawks – via washingtonpost.com
April 16 04:14 PM
The star point guard had 32 points and 14 assists, while the forward making his playoff debut outplayed Paul Millsap.
Sources: Rudy Gobert has no structural damage in left knee – via sports.yahoo.com
April 16 02:15 AM
Gobert suffered the injury just 13 seconds into the Jazz’s 97-95 Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
April 16 06:10 PM
Draymond Green takes over in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pull away from an 88-88 tie and win despite CJ McCollum’s 41 points.
CJ McCollum after Game 1 loss to Warriors: ‘We are right there. They know we are coming.’ – via csnnw.com
April 16 08:45 PM
The Blazers announce their presence in Game 1 with strong showing through three quarters, but will look for more help outside of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard.
Jimmy Butler, Bulls steal game 1 in an emotional Boston Garden – via csnchicago.com
April 16 11:05 PM
The Bulls took Game 1 in Boston with a 106-102 victory to take home court advantage in the series.
Draymond inspires crowd, Warriors while demoralizing Blazers at same time – via csnbayarea.com
April 16 09:38 PM
In a tight game on Sunday, it took a Herculean effort from Draymond Green and the Warriors defense to inspire the crowd to defeaning levels.
Warriors All-82 podcast: Recapping Game 1 of Blazers-Warriors – via mercurynews.com
April 16 10:43 PM
In our first Warriors All-82 podcast of the postseason, Tim Kawakami joins to discuss Golden State’s Game 1 win over the Blazers.
How Markieff Morris brought ‘Death Row DC,’ and an edge, to the Wizards – via washingtonpost.com
April 16 10:29 PM
The Wizards took a chance on Markieff Morris. They got a ‘big brother’ in the deal.
Lillard takes Green’s trash talk ‘as a challenge’ – via espn.com
April 16 09:39 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green had a few verbal exchanges with Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum during Sunday’s playoff opener, with all three welcoming the trash talk.
Warriors survive Blazers’ best punch and render it unworthy in Game 1 win – via cbssports.com
April 16 08:49 PM
Despite huge outings by C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard, the Warriors beat the Blazers by 12 points
April 16 06:35 PM
With Draymond Green filling up the stat sheet, the Warriors took charge in the fourth and opened their playoff campaign with a win over Portland.
James Harden’s mom also his biggest fan – via houstonchronicle.com
April 16 01:15 PM
The Rockets are beating Oklahoma City to death when James Harden’s mom bounces into the room. Right before Willis proudly asks if I’ve seen Harden’s heavily bearded face on a magazine cover normally reserved for zany Texas politicians, best hidden vacation spots, and how cool Austin is, she glances around the suite and asks if I’m hungry. An echoing MVP chant already honored her son’s name …
