Trending stories: 1990s rap and Wizards, Draymond Green and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 16 09:17 PM
Markieff Morris, who had 21 points and seven rebounds in Washington’s Game 1 win over Atlanta, helped forge the Wizards’ identity with a nod to hip-hop legends.

April 17 12:25 AM
NBA executives believe the 6-foot-9 Bell helped his draft stock in the NCAA tournament with his activity and toughness.

April 16 04:14 PM
The star point guard had 32 points and 14 assists, while the forward making his playoff debut outplayed Paul Millsap.

April 16 02:15 AM
Gobert suffered the injury just 13 seconds into the Jazz’s 97-95 Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

April 16 06:10 PM
Draymond Green takes over in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pull away from an 88-88 tie and win despite CJ McCollum’s 41 points.

April 16 08:45 PM
The Blazers announce their presence in Game 1 with strong showing through three quarters, but will look for more help outside of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard.

April 16 11:05 PM
The Bulls took Game 1 in Boston with a 106-102 victory to take home court advantage in the series.

April 16 09:38 PM
In a tight game on Sunday, it took a Herculean effort from Draymond Green and the Warriors defense to inspire the crowd to defeaning levels.

April 16 10:43 PM
In our first Warriors All-82 podcast of the postseason, Tim Kawakami joins to discuss Golden State’s Game 1 win over the Blazers.

April 16 10:29 PM
The Wizards took a chance on Markieff Morris. They got a ‘big brother’ in the deal.

April 16 09:39 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green had a few verbal exchanges with Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum during Sunday’s playoff opener, with all three welcoming the trash talk.

April 16 08:49 PM
Despite huge outings by C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard, the Warriors beat the Blazers by 12 points

April 16 06:35 PM
With Draymond Green filling up the stat sheet, the Warriors took charge in the fourth and opened their playoff campaign with a win over Portland.

Watch Chicago Bulls NBA live stream – via stream.nbcsports.com

November 22 09:09 PM
How to watch the Chicago Bulls NBA live streams, featuring Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo

James Harden’s mom also his biggest fan – via houstonchronicle.com

April 16 01:15 PM
The Rockets are beating Oklahoma City to death when James Harden’s mom bounces into the room. Right before Willis proudly asks if I’ve seen Harden’s heavily bearded face on a magazine cover normally reserved for zany Texas politicians, best hidden vacation spots, and how cool Austin is, she glances around the suite and asks if I’m hungry. An echoing MVP chant already honored her son’s name …

