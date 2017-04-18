10 things you may not know about Brandon Jennings

1. He committed to Arizona in 2007, but never played there.

2. He drove a Ford Edge during his rookie year.

3. He scored 55 points in his seventh game in the NBA. That’s the only time he’s scored more than 37 points in his pro career.

4. He once hinted he didn’t get invited to try out for Team USA because he was with Under Armour.

5. He’s a big fan of Super Mario Bros.

6. He played a game in the D-League with the Grand Rapids Drive last season.

7. He predicted Kevin Durant would re-sign with the Thunder.

8. Back in October, he admitted New York was the only team who offered him a contract in the offseason.

9. He’s shot 38.9 percent from the field in his NBA career.

10. He has a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles tattoo.