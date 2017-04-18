NBA A to Z: Take that for data... NBA playoffs off to good start

On this week’s show, NBA Insiders Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt break down the early stages of the playoffs with TNT analyst and two-time champion Brent Barry.

From the Cavaliers’ defensive struggles to Memphis coach David Fizdale‘s “Take that for data” drop the mic moment and Barry’s view of a possible Warriors-Spurs faceoff, they dive deep on the postseason.

Barry also pulls the curtain back on his life as a jet-setting broadcaster who is widely respected for his dedication to the craft and the always-insightful research that complements his commentary.