NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Monday's games

By: HoopsHype staff | April 18, 2017
Apr 17, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph (50) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph (behind) defends during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball around Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. The Spurs won 96-82. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Vince Carter (15) shoots the ball as San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) defends during the first half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (behind) and David Lee (10) defend during the first half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over the defense of Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) goes for the dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Love was called for the foul. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) readjust his headband after Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) knocked it over his eyes during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) and guard Iman Shumpert (4) react to a call as Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) complains from the floor during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) and guard Monta Ellis (11) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
