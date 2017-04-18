Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry, Miami free agents and more

Ginobili says Spurs must guard against letdown – via expressnews.com April 17 09:41 AM Alone in his hotel room Saturday night, Grizzlies star point guard Mike Conley felt the full weight of the playoff-opening 111-82 loss to the Spurs crash down on him. While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich acknowledged a letdown is a possibility even for a veteran team, he said he doubted it would happen. Randolph smiled when asked if the contact was just an example of playoff basketball. Ginobili said the team’s medical staff examined him at halftime before giving him the OK to play … Shares

Green's shut-down effort big reason for Spurs' Game 1 blowout – via expressnews.com April 17 09:39 AM In 20 minutes, he missed both of the 3-pointers he attempted en route to a two-point outing. With a sensational, stifling turn against Mike Conley that he coupled with four blocks and a steal, Green excelled in his role as a defensive stopper in the Spurs' playoff-opening 111-82 dismantling of Memphis

The Grizzlies' secret weapon – via espn.com April 17 08:51 AM Marc Gasol laughed when new coach Dave Fizdale asked him to shoot four 3-pointers a game. No one's laughing now.

Chris Bosh discusses NBA future, Pat Riley and hurt feelings with Larry King – via miamiherald.com April 17 03:42 AM In clips from an interview on Larry King Now posted Sunday night, Bosh said he still believes he will return to the NBA one day, but made no promises it will happen.

Spoelstra: "Hopefully this is a dot, dot, dot continued" with this team – via miamiherald.com April 17 12:00 PM Erik Spoelstra addressed a bunch of issues in his postseason news conference, including Justise Winslow, his lofty goals for Hassan Whiteside and his thoughts on a most unusual season.

Leonard makes Grizzlies cry foul, then uncle – via expressnews.com April 18 02:33 AM Behind 37 points and 19 free throws from Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs staked a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.