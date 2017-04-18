Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry, Miami free agents and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Isaiah Thomas’ grief for his sister shouldn’t have been turned into a sports story – via sbnation.com
April 17 11:44 AM
The world of sports isn’t built to confront Isaiah Thomas’ grief.
What you missed when when ‘Iso Joe’ Johnson clipped the Clippers in the clutch – ESPN Video – via espn.com
April 17 02:12 PM
See all the things that were going on around Joe Johnson when he scored the game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to take Game 1 against the Clippers
Ginobili says Spurs must guard against letdown – via expressnews.com
April 17 09:41 AM
Alone in his hotel room Saturday night, Grizzlies star point guard Mike Conley felt the full weight of the playoff-opening 111-82 loss to the Spurs crash down on him. While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich acknowledged a letdown is a possibility even for a veteran team, he said he doubted it would happen. Randolph smiled when asked if the contact was just an example of playoff basketball. Ginobili said the team’s medical staff examined him at halftime before giving him the OK to play …
The Revenge of Stephen Curry, the Happy Warrior – via gq.com
April 17 11:53 AM
In his GQ cover story, Curry talks about moving on from last year’s playoff collapse, his strength in faith, and the secret to draining a 40-footer.
Summer agenda: Nets, Suns have plenty of work ahead – via sports.yahoo.com
April 17 07:02 PM
After challenging seasons, both franchises have a number of key decisions to make to build more balanced rosters.
Green’s shut-down effort big reason for Spurs’ Game 1 blowout – via expressnews.com
April 17 09:39 AM
In 20 minutes, he missed both of the 3-pointers he attempted en route to a two-point outing. With a sensational, stifling turn against Mike Conley that he coupled with four blocks and a steal, Green excelled in his role as a defensive stopper in the Spurs’ playoff-opening 111-82 dismantling of Memphis …
The Grizzlies’ secret weapon – via espn.com
April 17 08:51 AM
Marc Gasol laughed when new coach Dave Fizdale asked him to shoot four 3-pointers a game. No one’s laughing now.
Chris Bosh discusses NBA future, Pat Riley and hurt feelings with Larry King – via miamiherald.com
April 17 03:42 AM
In clips from an interview on Larry King Now posted Sunday night, Bosh said he still believes he will return to the NBA one day, but made no promises it will happen.
Waiters, JJ would like to return to Heat. But will the money be right? – via miamiherald.com
April 17 04:23 PM
Coach Erik Spoelstra said he would like to keep the core of this Heat team together if possible and believes Miami could contend for a championship
Spoelstra: “Hopefully this is a dot, dot, dot continued” with this team – via miamiherald.com
April 17 12:00 PM
Erik Spoelstra addressed a bunch of issues in his postseason news conference, including Justise Winslow, his lofty goals for Hassan Whiteside and his thoughts on a most unusual season.
Heat’s Spoelstra has big plans for Winslow after injury-shortened season – via miamiherald.com
April 17 04:00 PM
Justise Winslow, limited to 18 games, said Monday: “I got some making up to do.”
Leonard makes Grizzlies cry foul, then uncle – via expressnews.com
April 18 02:33 AM
Behind 37 points and 19 free throws from Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs staked a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
The Kings Insider Podcast – via csnbayarea.com
October 15 12:41 AM
Utah Jazz: Joe Ingles is annoyingly good at what he does – via deseretnews.com
April 17 11:51 PM
Joe Ingles’ matchup against Clippers guard JJ Redick will be one of the key aspects to Game 2 of this first-round playoff series.
NBA PM: The Miami HEAT Deserves Recognition – via basketballinsiders.com
April 17 05:22 PM
In an era where tanking is often rewarded, Miami’s decision to compete for the playoffs should be applauded.
