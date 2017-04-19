11 things you may not know about Goran Dragic

1. His father is a driving instructor.

2. He’s one of only three European guards to make an All-NBA Team The others are Drazen Petrovic and Tony Parker.

3. He speaks four languages: Slovenian, Serbian, English and Spanish.

4. He’s one of only two point guards to average 20 ppg while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in a season Stephen Curry is the other one.

5. He has averaged only 4.8 assists per game in his NBA career.

6. He doesn’t get along well with fellow Slovenian Sasha Vujacic.

7. There’s a rap song about him.

8. He had a great relationship with Jeff Hornacek. Hornacek even babysat Dragic’s son once.

9. He loves Formula One, but finds NASCAR boring.

10. He’s very much into Serbian pop music.

11. He has zero dunks so far this season.