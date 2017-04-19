Trending stories: Kevin Garnett interview, Serge Ibaka and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 18 12:40 PM
Kevin Garnett dishes on Glen Taylor, Charles Barkley and his future.

April 18 04:54 PM
If neither team lands in the top three of the NBA draft lottery, the Timberwolves will draft ahead of the Knicks as determined by tiebreaker.

April 18 03:32 PM
Forced to sweat, Spurs come through – via expressnews.com

April 18 08:08 AM
Manu Ginobili, energetic as ever, flailed his arms as he flew for an offensive rebound and induced a foul with the same leap. […] there was the Spurs’ new Most Valuable Player candidate, as stone-faced and as cold-blooded as their previous one, taking over down the stretch just like Tim Duncan used to do …

April 19 02:04 AM

LOS ANGELES — They Utah Jazz weren’t just missing Rudy Gobert in their lineup for Game 2.

They missed him.

Badly.

Desperately.

Beaucoup-ly.

April 19 02:32 AM
The Celtics’ powerhouse offense has been left inept

April 18 11:22 PM
The Raptors have evened up what looks like the best series of the first round

April 18 11:10 PM
The Bulls bested the Celtics by 14 on Tuesday, taking an unlikely 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the Celtics.

The Clippers are handing out – via espn.com

April 18 08:43 PM
April 18 11:26 AM
In the postseason, one possession makes all the difference. In Game 1, Doc Rivers learned the hard way.

April 18 05:07 PM
Coming off a three-point performance in Game 1, Allen Crabbe says he will be more aggressive looking for shot in Game 2.

April 18 03:14 AM
In the first six quarters of the series, Shumpert was offering encouragement to his teammates from the sidelines, trying to stay as engaged and mentally prepared as possible.

April 18 05:10 PM
Grayson Allen will return to Duke for his senior year.

April 18 05:49 PM
It’s that defensive prowess that led to the Cavaliers waiving Larry Sanders and replacing him with Tavares prior to the postseason.

