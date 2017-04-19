Trending stories: Kevin Garnett interview, Serge Ibaka and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kevin Garnett opens up on not cursing on TV and his ugly Timberwolves breakup – via ftw.usatoday.com
April 18 12:40 PM
Kevin Garnett dishes on Glen Taylor, Charles Barkley and his future.
Knicks lose draft lottery tiebreaker to Wolves – via espn.com
April 18 04:54 PM
If neither team lands in the top three of the NBA draft lottery, the Timberwolves will draft ahead of the Knicks as determined by tiebreaker.
Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant being questionable for Wednesday’s game with a left calf strain – via espn.com
April 18 03:32 PM
Forced to sweat, Spurs come through – via expressnews.com
April 18 08:08 AM
Manu Ginobili, energetic as ever, flailed his arms as he flew for an offensive rebound and induced a foul with the same leap. […] there was the Spurs’ new Most Valuable Player candidate, as stone-faced and as cold-blooded as their previous one, taking over down the stretch just like Tim Duncan used to do …
Jazz miss Gobert — and a lot of other stuff — in Game 2 loss to Clippers – via deseretnews.com
April 19 02:04 AM
LOS ANGELES — They Utah Jazz weren’t just missing Rudy Gobert in their lineup for Game 2.
They missed him.
Badly.
Desperately.
Beaucoup-ly.
NBA Playoffs 2017: Bulls using size and precision to stall Celtics’ mighty offense – via cbssports.com
April 19 02:32 AM
The Celtics’ powerhouse offense has been left inept
Serge Ibaka’s Game 2 Was Everything the Raptors Needed and More – via theringer.com
April 18 11:22 PM
The Raptors have evened up what looks like the best series of the first round
Bulls are halfway to history after taking an unlikely 2-0 series lead on Celtics – via csnchicago.com
April 18 11:10 PM
The Bulls bested the Celtics by 14 on Tuesday, taking an unlikely 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the Celtics.
The Clippers are handing out – via espn.com
April 18 08:43 PM
Unbalanced Lineup, Clock Management Doomed L.A. Clippers in Game 1 – via basketballinsiders.com
April 18 11:26 AM
In the postseason, one possession makes all the difference. In Game 1, Doc Rivers learned the hard way.
Allen Crabbe makes a Game 2 guarantee: He will play better – via csnnw.com
April 18 05:07 PM
Coming off a three-point performance in Game 1, Allen Crabbe says he will be more aggressive looking for shot in Game 2.
Iman Shumpert’s ‘unbelievable’ performance shows Cavaliers he’s ready if they need him during playoff run – via cleveland.com
April 18 03:14 AM
In the first six quarters of the series, Shumpert was offering encouragement to his teammates from the sidelines, trying to stay as engaged and mentally prepared as possible.
Duke’s Allen will return for his senior season – via espn.com
April 18 05:10 PM
Grayson Allen will return to Duke for his senior year.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Edy Tavares named D-League Defensive Player of the Year – via cleveland.com
April 18 05:49 PM
It’s that defensive prowess that led to the Cavaliers waiving Larry Sanders and replacing him with Tavares prior to the postseason.
