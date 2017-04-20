10 things you may not know about CJ McCollum

1. He was an editor at Lehigh’s student newspaper.

2. Due to injury, he only played 12 games in his senior season in college

3. His brother Errick once scored 82 points in a Chinese League game

4. He led the NBA in miles run during games in 2015-16. Leading the league in that department again this season.

5. He was very critical of D’Angelo Russell in the aftermatch of his Snapchat snafu.

6. He’s a big fan of Zach Lowe‘s writing.

7. He thinks Avery Bradley is the top perimeter defender in the NBA.

8. He had a cameo on ‘Portlandia’.

9. He accused the Warriors of setting a lot of illegal screens during the 2016 playoffs.

10. He was pretty upset on election night.