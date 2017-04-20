NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Wednesday's games

13 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | April 20, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards puts up a shot between Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 and Taurean Prince #12 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the Washington Wizards during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2016 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in front of Mike Muscala #31 of the Atlanta Hawks after hitting a three pointer in the second half of the Wizards 109-101 win in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Taurean Prince #12 of the Atlanta Hawks walks off the floor after the Hawks lost 109-101 to the Washington Wizards in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball under the basket defended by Jerami Grant #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals game during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets takes a three point shot defended by Semaj Christon #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals game during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder passes the ball to Enes Kanter #11 defended by Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets in the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals game during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball defended by Jerami Grant #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals game during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets greets his mother, Monja Willis, after Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives on Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a shot against Klay Thompson #11, Patrick McCaw #0 and Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: JaVale McGee #1 of the Golden State Warriors dunks on Meyers Leonard #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts while on the bench during their game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers walks to the bench after being hit in the face with a ball during their game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Gallery, Playoffs, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards
