USA Today Sports

These were the best and worst contracts in the NBA this season

These were the best and worst contracts in the NBA this season

Business

These were the best and worst contracts in the NBA this season

Productive young players on rookie deals are often the biggest bargains in the NBA. This year was no exception. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who are outside the league’s Top 300 salary-wise, were among the NBA’s best players in the 2016-17 regular season any way you look at it. If you take into account Win Shares, which is an estimate of the numbers of wins contributed by a player, they were both in the NBA’s Top 20. Each Jokic Win Share cost a mere $141,510. Rudy Gobert’s? Just $148,341.

Those were the lowest Salary/Win Share ratios in the league this season among players with at least 500 minutes played.

Salary Win Shares Money per Win Share
1. Nikola Jokic $1,358,500 9.6 $141,510.41
2. Rudy Gobert $2,121,287 14.3 $148,341.75
3. JaMychal Green $980,431 5.8 $169,039.83
4. Yogi Ferrell $307,000 1.8 $170,555.56
5. Rodney McGruder $543,471 2.9 $187,403.79
6. Malcolm Brogdon $875,000 4.1 $213,414.63
7. Clint Capela $1,296,240 6.0 $216,040.00
8. TJ McConnell $874,636 3.7 $236,388.11
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo $2,995,420 12.4 $241,566.13
10. Willie Reed $874,636 3.6 $242,954.44
11. Montrezl Harrell $1,045,000 4.1 $254,878.05
12. Cristiano Felicio $874,636 3.4 $257,245.88
13. Spencer Dinwiddie $726,672 2.8 $259,525.71
14. David Lee $1,551,659 5.7 $272,220.88
15. Richaun Holmes $1,024,000 3.7 $276,756.76

The numbers above are a far cry from those of players who either bombed, had injury problems or both and couldn’t live up to their contracts.

Chandler Parsons, who signed a $94.8 million contract last summer and played only 34 (largely unproductive) games with the Grizzlies this season, brought possibly the worst bang for the buck with a salary of $22,116,750 and only 0.2 Win Shares.

Salary Win Shares Money per Win Share
Chandler Parsons $22,116,750 0.2 $110,583,750
Tiago Splitter $8,250,000 0.1 $82,500,000
Brandon Knight $12,606,250 0.3 $42,020,833
Kris Dunn $3,872,520 0.1 $38,725,200
Paul Pierce $3,527,920 0.1 $35,279,200
Mike Miller $3,500,000 0.1 $35,000,000
Jose Manuel Calderon $7,708,427 0.3 $25,694,756
Miles Plumlee $12,400,000 0.5 $24,800,000
Jeff Green $15,000,000 0.7 $21,428,571
Udonis Haslem $4,000,000 0.2 $20,000,000
Luol Deng $18,000,000 0.9 $20,000,000
Josh McRoberts $5,782,450 0.3 $19,274,833
Mirza Teletovic $10,500,000 0.6 $17,500,000
Emmanuel Mudiay $3,241,800 0.2 $16,209,000
Kyle Singler $4,837,500 0.3 $16,125,000

 

, , , , Business

, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home