These were the best and worst contracts in the NBA this season

Productive young players on rookie deals are often the biggest bargains in the NBA. This year was no exception. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who are outside the league’s Top 300 salary-wise, were among the NBA’s best players in the 2016-17 regular season any way you look at it. If you take into account Win Shares, which is an estimate of the numbers of wins contributed by a player, they were both in the NBA’s Top 20. Each Jokic Win Share cost a mere $141,510. Rudy Gobert’s? Just $148,341.

Those were the lowest Salary/Win Share ratios in the league this season among players with at least 500 minutes played.

The numbers above are a far cry from those of players who either bombed, had injury problems or both and couldn’t live up to their contracts.

Chandler Parsons, who signed a $94.8 million contract last summer and played only 34 (largely unproductive) games with the Grizzlies this season, brought possibly the worst bang for the buck with a salary of $22,116,750 and only 0.2 Win Shares.