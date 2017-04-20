Trending stories: Steve Kerr, Mamba League, David Fizdale and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Steve Kerr Is the King of Cool: Drama x Joy x Defeat = Destiny on Repeat – via bleacherreport.com
April 19 03:15 PM
Looking back at the miraculous life of the Warriors coach reveals the truth about “dramatic saga” and revenge after his team’s 3-1 Finals collapse—a B/R Mag exclusive
Nerves put aside, Anderson off to a solid start in the playoffs – via expressnews.com
April 19 08:18 AM
Nerves put aside, Anderson off to a solid start in the playoffs With frustrated 40-year-old Vince Carter in his face and talking trash Monday night, Kyle Anderson wasn’t nervous. […] the 23-year-old knew exactly how to respond. Anderson smiled at Carter during their brief exchange, but realized that receiving a technical foul, like Carter, wouldn’t be smart. […] it also wouldn’t be worth the $2,000 fine that accompanied it. The numbers are not astronomical, but they rarely are …
Kobe Bryant tackling game’s fundamental problem with Mamba League – via sports.yahoo.com
April 19 07:59 PM
With an emphasis on developing skills and teaching how basketball can translate to life, the former Lakers star is focusing on improving young lives with a unique basketball league.
Fizdale’s referee rant after loss to Spurs comes with $30,000 price tag – via expressnews.com
April 19 05:23 PM
Memphis coach David Fizdale will continue the first-round playoff series against the Spurs a little lighter in the wallet. Spurs star Kawhi Leonard went 19 of 19 from the line en route to a postseason career-best 37 points that helped give his team a 2-0 series lead. Typically one of the NBA’s most foul-prone teams, the Grizzlies have been whistled for an average of 21 fouls in the series, about 1.5 fewer per game than the regular season …
Tom Haberstroh, ESPN.com – via espn.com
April 19 05:00 PM
Zach talks to ESPN.com’s Tom Haberstroh about Celtics-Bulls, Cavs-Pacers, and more.
Gasol on Fizdale’s rant: “I didn’t get to the free-throw line yet this series” – via blog.mysanantonio.com
April 19 01:54 PM
Pau Gasol responded with some data after he was asked for his reaction on David Fizdale’s rant criticizing the referees following Game 2. “I didn’t get to the free-throw line yet …
Half Machine, Half Amazing: Grizzlies pay for Leonard’s system upgrade with Spurs – via expressnews.com
April 18 04:15 PM
Grizzlies pay for Leonard’s system upgrade with Spurs Two and a half hours later, he capped the Spurs’ 96-82 win over Memphis with a soaring slam atop Marc Gasol. “You’re a kid watching him in the playoffs and All-Star games and even regular-season games,” Leonard said. Nineteen of those points came from the free-throw line on 19 attempts, the third-most in NBA playoff history without a misfire. Hell hath no fury like a basketball coach scorned …
Spurs’ Green a two-way terror against Grizzlies – via expressnews.com
April 18 06:42 PM
Danny Green’s two-way play has been a factor in the Spurs grabbing a 2-0 lead over Memphis in the first-round playoff series. Green finished with just two points in the Spurs’ 111-82 win over Memphis in Game 1 after missing both of his 3-point attempts, but he made a big defensive contribution with four blocks, a steal and a terrific turn harassing Mike Conley. In splitting their four-game regular-season series with the Spurs, Memphis won both of its home games, 89-74 on Feb …
April 19 10:45 PM
Navigating the challenges of a daughter born five months premature has given Cavs guard JR Smith added perspective on ups and downs on court and off.
Thunder squander lead in Houston, fall in Game 2 – via normantranscript.com
April 20 01:58 AM
HOUSTON — The end did not look like the beginning.
Dallas Mavericks Review: Mavericks must decide if Yogi Ferrell is their guard of the future – via star-telegram.com
April 20 12:22 AM
This year’s NBA Draft is stocked with a lot of big name and potential franchise point guards.
Markelle Fultz Laughs Off Lonzo Ball’s Comments, Wants To Be ‘MVP’ Next Season – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
April 19 10:00 PM
Potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz, uses Lonzo Ball’s recent comments as motivation and also wants to be NBA MVP next year.
The hour-long meeting between Butler, Wade and Rondo that led to Bulls’ dominant Game 2 victory – via csnchicago.com
April 19 12:50 PM
Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo held an hour-long meeting together before Game 2 to hone in on the task at hand.
Kristaps Porzingis speaks after Phil blow-off: I want to be a Knick – via nypost.com
April 19 06:12 PM
Don’t worry, he still wants to be a Knick. Kristaps Porzingis will leave for Latvia on Thursday without meeting with Phil Jackson, but he said blowing off his exit meeting with the team president i…
