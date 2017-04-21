Trending stories: Craig Hodges, Knicks' chaos, Pau Gasol and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Craig Hodges: ‘Jordan didn’t speak out because he didn’t know what to say’ – via theguardian.com
April 20 11:36 AM
He was one of the NBA’s finest sharpshooters and a two-time champion alongside Michael Jordan, but was run out of the league for his outspoken views. A quarter of a century on, Craig Hodges is still fighting the good fight
April 20 12:12 PM
Can the Knicks win with Phil Jackson? What’s the future for Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Kristaps Porzingis in New York? Our 5-on-5 crew debates and predicts their next moves.
Behind the scenes of an NBA game production – via espn.com
April 20 11:47 AM
Forty-one times a season, the event presentations staff of the Memphis Grizzlies have multiple meetings and rehearsals before every NBA home game that will be seen by thousands. Welcome to life inside the Grindhouse.
For energized Grizzlies, rant might go for naught – via expressnews.com
April 20 10:21 AM
First of all, David Fizdale got a few things right. Pounding the table was a nice touch, and so was his seamless incorporation of statistics. Five years ago, Gregg Popovich unleashed the power of “I want some nasty!” Now, Fizdale’s “Take that for data!” fits into the same five-syllable T-shirt sweet spot. Ranting about officiating played well in his locker room, which almost certainly was the point …
Eric Koreen, The Athletic – via espn.com
April 19 11:46 AM
Zach talks to Eric Koreen of The Athletic about the Raptors-Bucks series.
The Thunder are doomed no matter what Russell Westbrook does – via sbnation.com
April 20 08:00 AM
Filling the void Kevin Durant left has been tough on everyone.
For Spurs’ Gasol, Memphis remains a special place – via expressnews.com
April 19 06:20 PM
The Atlanta Hawks made him the third overall pick in the NBA draft, then immediately traded his rights to Memphis. Sixteen years after settling in Memphis, an uncertain Spaniard charting the start of an NBA career, Gasol is back on the banks of the Mississippi this week. When the Spurs face the Grizzlies in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series Thursday at the FedEx Forum, it will mark Gasol’s first postseason game in the “Blues City” since 2006 …
April 20 11:47 AM
Wizards relishing chance to settle old score with Hawks – via sports.yahoo.com
April 20 10:35 AM
John Wall and Bradley Beal are doing all they can to raise their playoff profile at the expense of the team that eliminated them from the postseason in 2015.
Who’s in, who’s out of 2017 NBA draft? – via insider.espn.com
March 15 12:21 PM
Chad Ford provides the latest intel on which players are entering the 2017 NBA draft and which of them are staying put.
April 20 01:47 PM
How big an advantage do stars give their teams, as in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto and Jimmy Butler’s Chicago Bulls vs. Boston? Kevin Pelton looks at the real impact.
April 20 04:08 PM
Rudy Gobert was officially ruled out of Game 3 of the Utah Jazz’s first round series against the Clippers. That, plus Quin Snyder’s explanation of why the Jazz haven’t used hack-a-Jordan so far.
The most embarrassing NBA 2K horror stories – via foxsports.com
April 20 02:44 PM
Tales of extreme disrespect from the digital hardwood.
The NBA Players Who Are Too Busy Complaining To Get Back On D – via fivethirtyeight.com
April 19 05:52 PM
As someone who each week watches about a dozen NBA games for a living, I have my fair share of pet peeves. Like many fans, I lose my patience with the glitchy League Pass whenever I’m forced to str…
