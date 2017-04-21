Trending stories: Craig Hodges, Knicks' chaos, Pau Gasol and more

Behind the scenes of an NBA game production – via espn.com April 20 11:47 AM Forty-one times a season, the event presentations staff of the Memphis Grizzlies have multiple meetings and rehearsals before every NBA home game that will be seen by thousands. Welcome to life inside the Grindhouse. Shares

For energized Grizzlies, rant might go for naught – via expressnews.com April 20 10:21 AM First of all, David Fizdale got a few things right. Pounding the table was a nice touch, and so was his seamless incorporation of statistics. Five years ago, Gregg Popovich unleashed the power of “I want some nasty!” Now, Fizdale’s “Take that for data!” fits into the same five-syllable T-shirt sweet spot. Ranting about officiating played well in his locker room, which almost certainly was the point … Shares

For Spurs’ Gasol, Memphis remains a special place – via expressnews.com April 19 06:20 PM The Atlanta Hawks made him the third overall pick in the NBA draft, then immediately traded his rights to Memphis. Sixteen years after settling in Memphis, an uncertain Spaniard charting the start of an NBA career, Gasol is back on the banks of the Mississippi this week. When the Spurs face the Grizzlies in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series Thursday at the FedEx Forum, it will mark Gasol’s first postseason game in the “Blues City” since 2006 … Shares

Wizards relishing chance to settle old score with Hawks – via sports.yahoo.com April 20 10:35 AM John Wall and Bradley Beal are doing all they can to raise their playoff profile at the expense of the team that eliminated them from the postseason in 2015. Shares

Who’s in, who’s out of 2017 NBA draft? – via insider.espn.com March 15 12:21 PM Chad Ford provides the latest intel on which players are entering the 2017 NBA draft and which of them are staying put. Shares

The Superstar Edge: Does ‘best player’ equal more playoff wins? – via espn.com April 20 01:47 PM How big an advantage do stars give their teams, as in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto and Jimmy Butler’s Chicago Bulls vs. Boston? Kevin Pelton looks at the real impact. Shares