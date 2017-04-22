NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Friday's games

32 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | April 22, 2017
Apr 21, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and guard Avery Bradley (0) during the first quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball between Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) and Houston Rockets center Nene null (42) during the fourth quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) calls a timeout in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the fourth quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) pursues Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) around a screen set by Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) gets a pass off against Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) and guard George Hill (3) in the second quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; LA Clippers guard JJ Redick (4) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) and guard George Hill (3) in the first quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Gallery, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder
32 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Comments