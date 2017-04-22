Trending stories: Kyle Lowry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rockets’ Sam Dekker to have hand examined Monday – via chron.com
April 21 09:23 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY – Rockets forward Sam Dekker will have his left hand examined on Monday, three weeks since his surgery to repair a fracture, in hopes that he will have a better idea about a timetable to return.
Woj Report: Rajon Rondo’s return to relevancy – via sports.yahoo.com
April 21 05:20 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski details Rajon Rondo’s stunning turnaround and untimely injury that may have completely changed their first round series with the Celtics.
The Friday Mailbag: More Land for Itself – via espn.com
April 21 04:33 PM
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Kaileigh Brandt, Justin Verrier, Ethan Strauss, Momma Hoye and the #askWosGuest of the week ask and answer listener questions via Twitter.
Woj Report: Time is now for Kyle Lowry and Raptors – via sports.yahoo.com
April 21 04:27 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on how the 1st round series with the Bucks is becoming a defining moment for both Kyle Lowry and the Raptors.
Grizzlies draw blood, pummel Spurs in Game 3 – via expressnews.com
April 21 01:07 AM
Fizdale was talking about automatic Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in the run-up to Game 3 of the team’s Western Conference first-round series. After equaling or setting postseason scoring highs in each of the first two games, Leonard managed 18 on Thursday, just two coming in a second half shortened by the blowout. “Defensively, they made it tough on us,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of the inspired Grizzlies …
Warriors bench back to being a strength – via mercurynews.com
April 21 12:03 PM
Warriors bench back to being a strength. And since their starting unit is better with Kevin Durant, that makes them even more potent
LeBron James ‘still amazes’ his Cavaliers teammates and did it again in Game 3 – via cleveland.com
April 21 03:55 AM
Another addition to James’ playoff legacy. There were thunderous dunks, unstoppable drives to the basket and snapped passes to teammates.
Why Russell Westbrook and the Thunder have been so special this season – via sports.yahoo.com
April 22 03:58 AM
The star guard and coach Billy Donovan have forged a unique bond, and it showed in Oklahoma City’s Game 3 victory Friday night.
Levinsky: Team Challenge ALS Looking To Win TBT For Greater Cause – via ridiculousupside.com
April 21 04:14 PM
Guest contributor writes about a team participating in The Basketball Tournament that will be fighting for a great cause
The Box Score Doesn’t Properly Describe Giannis – The Ringer – via theringer.com
April 21 02:34 AM
In Game 3 against Toronto, his impact went beyond the stats
