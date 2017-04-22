USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kyle Lowry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 21 09:23 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY – Rockets forward Sam Dekker will have his left hand examined on Monday, three weeks since his surgery to repair a fracture, in hopes that he will have a better idea about a timetable to return.

April 21 05:20 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski details Rajon Rondo’s stunning turnaround and untimely injury that may have completely changed their first round series with the Celtics.

April 21 04:33 PM
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Kaileigh Brandt, Justin Verrier, Ethan Strauss, Momma Hoye and the #askWosGuest of the week ask and answer listener questions via Twitter.

April 21 04:27 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on how the 1st round series with the Bucks is becoming a defining moment for both Kyle Lowry and the Raptors.

April 21 01:07 AM
Fizdale was talking about automatic Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in the run-up to Game 3 of the team’s Western Conference first-round series. After equaling or setting postseason scoring highs in each of the first two games, Leonard managed 18 on Thursday, just two coming in a second half shortened by the blowout. “Defensively, they made it tough on us,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of the inspired Grizzlies …

Warriors bench back to being a strength – via mercurynews.com

April 21 12:03 PM
Warriors bench back to being a strength. And since their starting unit is better with Kevin Durant, that makes them even more potent

April 21 03:55 AM
Another addition to James’ playoff legacy. There were thunderous dunks, unstoppable drives to the basket and snapped passes to teammates.

April 22 03:58 AM
The star guard and coach Billy Donovan have forged a unique bond, and it showed in Oklahoma City’s Game 3 victory Friday night.

April 21 04:14 PM
Guest contributor writes about a team participating in The Basketball Tournament that will be fighting for a great cause

April 21 02:34 AM
In Game 3 against Toronto, his impact went beyond the stats

