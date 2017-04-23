NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Saturday's games

33 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | April 23, 2017
Apr 22, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12, left) and guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter of game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 116-98. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) attempts a shot against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) and guard John Wall (2) in the fourth quarter of game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 116-98. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots a game winning shot over San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) in overtime of game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots a game winning shot over San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) in overtime of game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) celebrates during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the second half in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies dancers perform during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Gallery, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors
33 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Comments