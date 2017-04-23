USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Patrick Beverley, Morris brothers, Steve Kerr and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 22 02:02 PM
The league is looking into an interaction between Rockets guard Patrick Beverley after Friday night’s Game 3 against the Thunder.

April 22 09:54 AM
Marcus and Markieff Morris remain together even when they are apart.

April 17 07:02 PM
After challenging seasons, both franchises have a number of key decisions to make to build more balanced rosters.

April 22 03:11 PM
Steve Kerr is feeling ill and missed the Saturday shootaround. He’s questionable for Saturday night’s Game 3.

April 22 04:54 PM
The Bucks are trolling the Raptors so hard in Milwaukee.

April 23 01:56 AM
The Warriors got huge games off the bench from Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee to comeback from a huge deficit in Portland and take a 3-0 series lead.

April 23 01:50 AM
The Spurs arrived on the banks of the Mississippi River earlier in the week up 2-0 in their first-round series and looking like a team on the way to a sweep. The seventh-seeded Grizzlies changed the complexion of the series at FedEx Forum, finding enough grit and grind to win a pair of games. Leonard finished with a career-high 43 points and six steals, including scoring the Spurs’ final 16 points of regulation …

April 23 01:28 AM
The Warriors didn’t have their star small forward, their head coach and two key bench pieces. But Game 3 showcased the benefit of all the gluttony they’ve built.

April 23 02:20 AM
Steve Kerr was unable to make it to Game 3 as the Warriors’ head coach is dealing with an illness. Steph Curry made sure the team picked Kerr up.

April 22 10:47 PM
The war of words continue as Morris calls out Millsap.

April 22 09:44 PM
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue wasn’t happy with how the media framed his discussions with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love late in Game 3 as Lue seeking “permission” before benching them.

April 22 07:36 PM
Otto Porter was ruled out after leaving Game 3 against the Hawks with a neck injury.

