Trending stories: Patrick Beverley, Morris brothers, Steve Kerr and more

Sources: NBA reviewing Beverley, fan incident – via espn.com
April 22 02:02 PM
The league is looking into an interaction between Rockets guard Patrick Beverley after Friday night’s Game 3 against the Thunder.
April 22 09:54 AM
Marcus and Markieff Morris remain together even when they are apart.
Summer agenda: Nets, Suns have plenty of work ahead – via sports.yahoo.com
April 17 07:02 PM
After challenging seasons, both franchises have a number of key decisions to make to build more balanced rosters.
Steve Kerr feeling ill, misses shootaround, hopes to coach Game 3 – via mercurynews.com
April 22 03:11 PM
Steve Kerr is feeling ill and missed the Saturday shootaround. He’s questionable for Saturday night’s Game 3.
Young Bucks fan viciously kicks inflatable Raptor in dunk contest during break in Game 4 – via ftw.usatoday.com
April 22 04:54 PM
The Bucks are trolling the Raptors so hard in Milwaukee.
Warriors overcome 17-point deficit to win Game 3 in Portland – via espn.com
April 23 01:56 AM
The Warriors got huge games off the bench from Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee to comeback from a huge deficit in Portland and take a 3-0 series lead.
Conley, Gasol ruin Leonard’s megastar night – via expressnews.com
April 23 01:50 AM
The Spurs arrived on the banks of the Mississippi River earlier in the week up 2-0 in their first-round series and looking like a team on the way to a sweep. The seventh-seeded Grizzlies changed the complexion of the series at FedEx Forum, finding enough grit and grind to win a pair of games. Leonard finished with a career-high 43 points and six steals, including scoring the Spurs’ final 16 points of regulation …
Short-handed Warriors complete incredible comeback in Portland to take 3-0 series lead – via mercurynews.com
April 23 01:28 AM
The Warriors didn’t have their star small forward, their head coach and two key bench pieces. But Game 3 showcased the benefit of all the gluttony they’ve built.
Steph Curry keeps game ball for Steve Kerr after he misses Game 3 – via csnbayarea.com
April 23 02:20 AM
Steve Kerr was unable to make it to Game 3 as the Warriors’ head coach is dealing with an illness. Steph Curry made sure the team picked Kerr up.
After Game 3, Markieff Morris calls out the Hawks’ Paul Millsap: ‘He’s a crybaby’ – via washingtonpost.com
April 22 10:47 PM
The war of words continue as Morris calls out Millsap.
Lue: Portrayal of Love, Irving benching ‘crazy’ – via espn.com
April 22 09:44 PM
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue wasn’t happy with how the media framed his discussions with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love late in Game 3 as Lue seeking “permission” before benching them.
Otto Porter leaves Wizards-Hawks Game 3 with injury – via csnmidatlantic.com
April 22 07:36 PM
Otto Porter was ruled out after leaving Game 3 against the Hawks with a neck injury.
