NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

Collins really could have used a second year at Gonzaga. He came off the bench backing up Karnowski, to the tune of 10 points and 6 boards in just 17 minutes per game. He is extremely big, coordinated and mobile and has an excellent stroke. His shooting numbers were highly efficient at 65 percent from the floor, 75 percent from the line and 44 percent from 3 (8-18). But he lacked playing time and the tourney exposed his tendency to get into foul trouble and inexperience. He enters the league needing a lot of time, but the upside is considerable as he has a very intriguing package of skills. He’s below Markkanen on most scouts’ boards but may end up the better pro due to his better body strength.