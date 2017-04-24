NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Allen was a bit of a surprise to enter and sign with an agent, but with players like Miles Bridges deciding to return to school, who can blame him? He’s a likely lottery pick and while he’s far from NBA ready, the NBA will get him physically ready faster than Texas could have. He’s a solid kid who just needs to learn to play with better intensity each time out. His length and mobility give him potential to develop into a solid starter in a few seasons. And he may not be done growing.
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Collins really could have used a second year at Gonzaga. He came off the bench backing up Karnowski, to the tune of 10 points and 6 boards in just 17 minutes per game. He is extremely big, coordinated and mobile and has an excellent stroke. His shooting numbers were highly efficient at 65 percent from the floor, 75 percent from the line and 44 percent from 3 (8-18). But he lacked playing time and the tourney exposed his tendency to get into foul trouble and inexperience. He enters the league needing a lot of time, but the upside is considerable as he has a very intriguing package of skills. He’s below Markkanen on most scouts’ boards but may end up the better pro due to his better body strength.
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Patton is a red-shirt freshman who had a surprisingly strong season and could parlay that into being a first rounder. While not the smoothest or most explosive athlete, he shows solid mobility and an excellent skill set for his age. He has very good size and played with decent consistency all year. His touch and post game are both at a good level for his age and with skills at both ends, he should have a chance to develop into a contributor at the NBA level over time.
