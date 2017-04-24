NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Boston: Markelle Fultz
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
The team that wins the top pick could factor into things. But Fultz is the likely pick here. There were NBA scouts who said they felt Fultz would be the No. 1 pick going into the season. While his play throughout the year wasn’t consistent from start to finish, when at his best he stood out as the most impressive prospect on the college level. He has a game tailor-made for succeeding in the NBA as he makes creating quality shots appear effortless with his change-of-pace dribbles and quick pull-up ability. He also has great efficiency with the vision to create easy looks and the creativity to overcome speed or athleticism mismatches. The two main concerns are the fact that he was on a losing team, and that he wasn’t able to stay healthy for the entire year. But no prospect in this draft is perfect, and Fultz remains on top of most scouts boards as the premier prospect available.
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
Ball’s ability to make those around him better and pass to open teammates is truly special. He clearly has some major flaws, namely his corkscrew shooting delivery. His three-point shot, as effective as it is, requires space in order to get off due to the impossible slow release he has. He actually has a very accurate deep three-point shot that will translate, but the problem is he really needs to cut down on the unnecessary motion in his shot and revamp the form on it in order to be more effective as a shot creator in the mid-range. Regardless, he has that dominate-a-game-without-scoring a la Jason Kidd that should ensure success at the next level. Whether he can be closer to a Kidd than Ricky Rubio will depend on how effectively he can transform his shooting motion.
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
Fox is probably the most physically gifted player in this year’s draft. But he has one major Achilles to his game and that is his shooting efficiency. However, when you watch him shoot, it’s easy to conclude that he can become a quality shooter over time. The form on his shot actually looks decent, not requiring a lot of time to get it off, and solid mechanics. He’s the quickest player in the draft and will instantly become one of the quickest at the next level. Combine that with above-average size for the position and you have an absolute physical specimen capable of locking down opposing points and getting by opponents virtually at will. Fox had some nagging injuries through the season, but ended the year cementing his place in the top half of the lottery with his 39-point domination of Lonzo Ball, in the Cat’s run to the Elite Eight.
4. New York: Dennis Smith
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
Smith struggled with consistency in his freshman season at North Carolina State. It obviously was a difficult situation as the team lacked direction and saw their coach get fired before the season ended. Smith showed flashes of supreme talent, but just as he had developed a reputation for in high school, he struggled with bouts of inconsistency and lack of effort. He has the tools to be among the game’s elite point guards on the next level, but staying hungry will be the key.
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Frank Nitty is the draft’s man of mystery and while there’s a chance that Sacramento could grab him earlier, he figures to be the fourth PG off the board and go in the late lotto. He caught fire in Istanbul at the U18 European Championships in late December and impressed scouts on hand. He’s got a huge wingspan and has really progressed as a floor general and shooter. He creates problems for opposing guards with his on-ball defense utilizing his length and foot speed.
Point Guard / 6-6 / South Carolina / Sophomore
13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Dozier was one of South Carolina’s key players on a team that overachieved making the Final Four. He’s all in having signed with an agent and there’s a very good chance he will get scooped up somewhere in the mid to late first round. He’s not completely polished as his jump shot needs work, as his shooting numbers can attest. But his versatility gives him a lot of intrigue with his length ability to defend and play multiple positions. He’s able to legitimately play the point guard position, and his huge wingspan gives him a lot of defensive and rebounding ability.
