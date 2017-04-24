NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

The team that wins the top pick could factor into things. But Fultz is the likely pick here. There were NBA scouts who said they felt Fultz would be the No. 1 pick going into the season. While his play throughout the year wasn’t consistent from start to finish, when at his best he stood out as the most impressive prospect on the college level. He has a game tailor-made for succeeding in the NBA as he makes creating quality shots appear effortless with his change-of-pace dribbles and quick pull-up ability. He also has great efficiency with the vision to create easy looks and the creativity to overcome speed or athleticism mismatches. The two main concerns are the fact that he was on a losing team, and that he wasn’t able to stay healthy for the entire year. But no prospect in this draft is perfect, and Fultz remains on top of most scouts boards as the premier prospect available.